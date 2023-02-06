DECISIONPOINT HIRES TANECIA CANADY, CPA AS ITS NEW CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Corporation, an integrator of transformative systems and solutions in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities, has hired Tanecia Canady, CPA as its Chief Administrative Officer. With aggressive growth opportunities on DecisionPoint's horizon necessitating highly strategic corporate scaling, Tanecia will lead and manage the day-to-day corporate operations of DecisionPoint with a focus on finance and accounting, human resources, infrastructure, and quality management. Further, Tanecia will elevate DecisionPoint's culture of agile problem-solving and enhance its people-focused workplace while leveraging the company's commitment to excellence and exceptional performance.

Tanecia brings more than 15 years of government contracting experience to the role. Most recently, she served for over seven years as the Chief Financial Officer at the Savan Group, a digital transformation, IT, and management consulting firm supporting the Federal Government. There, Tanecia oversaw all areas of infrastructure and implemented strategies to increase profitability and corporate efficiency.

Tanecia is a member of the Executive Women's Network and has a strong background in volunteer work, sharing her passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion to contribute to her community and provide knowledge about various cultures. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

While candidly discussing goals for DecisionPoint, Tanecia stated, "I aspire to make everyone around me better through leveraging a values framework which includes working together to make decisions founded in sincerity, transparency, equity, accountability, and meaningful interactions. I'm a collaborative leader and I'm passionate about so many things including, DE&I in all areas of the company, improving the employee experience from start to finish, focusing on efficiency and putting in place strong systems, processes and training opportunities. I look forward to energizing the culture in partnership with others at the company!"

According to DecisionPoint CEO, Brian Flood, Tanecia will bring the vigor and skill that the company requires to achieve its objectives. Expanding on this, Flood shared that, "Tanecia is a powerful leader who will empower each of us to continuously improve our own individual performance while enabling us to further cement our corporate culture of taking care of our employees and colleagues while delivering excellence each day to our customers, empowering them to better execute their missions."

DecisionPoint Corporation, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and HUBZone certified business, is a proven integrator in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities implementing transformative IT Support Services empowering government agencies to successfully deliver their critical mission requirements.

