Decisions + ProcessMaker Acquires Codeless SAP Integration and Automation Company

Configurable Management acquisition enables frictionless SAP integration and automation, data governance, and transformation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions and ProcessMaker, recently merged providers of leading global business process automation and AI orchestration platforms, today announced the acquisition of Configurable Management, a longtime Decisions partner and developer of a mass data processing suite of SAP-focused automation products designed to reduce risk and complexity across data migration, validation, and large-scale SAP initiatives.

The acquisition expands Decisions + ProcessMaker's market with support for enterprise SAP environments by combining low-code automation, rules-based decisioning, and orchestration with industry-proven solutions tailored to common SAP challenges across both ECC and S/4HANA environments.

"SAP customers are under pressure to move faster while maintaining control, accuracy, and compliance," said Giles Whiting, CEO of Decisions + ProcessMaker. "Configurable Management has built a solution on the Decisions platform that does not require any software installation within SAP and addresses data migration and validation pain points in SAP, regardless of version. Bringing these capabilities in-house lets us accelerate innovation for SAP customers and extend automation and governance across their enterprise systems."

SAP modernization initiatives, whether driven by S/4HANA migrations, system consolidations, or ongoing operational improvements, are often constrained by manual data handling, fragmented validation processes, and limited visibility into project execution.

Configurable Management's Decisions for SAP Solutions (D/4SAP), built natively on the Decisions platform, addresses these challenges by automating and governing SAP interactions, connected in seconds and without requiring software installation or any customization within SAP. The acquisition brings SAP-specific solutions into the Decisions + ProcessMaker portfolio, such as:

BAPIMatic™ – Automates high-volume SAP data uploads through SAP Business Application Programming Interface (BAPIs) and Remote Function Modules (RFMs), improving performance, consistency, and scalability while reducing dependence on specialized SAP resources.





– Automates high-volume SAP data uploads through SAP Business Application Programming Interface (BAPIs) and Remote Function Modules (RFMs), improving performance, consistency, and scalability while reducing dependence on specialized SAP resources. Scriptonite™ – Streamlines repetitive transactions and mass updates where BAPIs aren't available, maintaining SAP authorization controls to ensure secure, compliant processing.





– Streamlines repetitive transactions and mass updates where BAPIs aren't available, maintaining SAP authorization controls to ensure secure, compliant processing. Data Validation Management™ (DVM) – Automates end-to-end SAP data validation by comparing legacy and target systems, replacing manual sampling to reduce validation time, cost, and go-live risk.





– Automates end-to-end SAP data validation by comparing legacy and target systems, replacing manual sampling to reduce validation time, cost, and go-live risk. Wingman™ – Provides a system-agnostic task and project management layer for coordinating complex SAP initiatives with real-time visibility, automated notifications, and structured execution.

"For more than a decade, PrimeSource Building Products has maintained a strong and productive partnership with Decisions and Configurable Management to enhance the performance and reliability of our enterprise applications," said Azmath Baig, Director of Enterprise Applications at PrimeSource Building Products. "Their expertise has been integral in advancing meaningful process improvements and digital innovation within our SAP environment."

The acquisition reinforces Decisions + ProcessMaker's role as an agentic orchestration and automation layer that complements SAP. By extending SAP with governed workflows, rules-driven automation, and cross-system orchestration, organizations can modernize operations while preserving existing SAP investments.

"Decisions and Configurable Management have partnered closely since 2017, sharing a common vision for SAP process automation," said Steven Branch, President and CEO of Configurable Management. "By joining forces, we will accelerate development and extend the reach of our SAP-based solutions to deliver even greater value for clients."

About Decisions + ProcessMaker

Decisions and ProcessMaker merged to form a global leader in Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Together, they deliver an integrated platform that unifies advanced workflow automation, a powerful rules engine, AI orchestration, intelligent document processing, and process intelligence. The combined organization is trusted by enterprise and mid-market customers worldwide to accelerate operations, enhance agility, and modernize without disruption.

About Configurable Management

Configurable Management is a provider of SAP-focused automation solutions, offering products that simplify SAP data migration, validation, and project execution. Built on the Decisions platform, Configurable Management's solutions help organizations reduce transformation risk, improve data quality, and accelerate SAP initiatives.

