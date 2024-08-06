Decisions Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 and PCI DSS Recertification and adds HITRUST Certification, Reinforcing a Commitment to Data Security and Compliance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, provider of a leading global business process automation platform, announced that it has achieved both SOC2 Type 2 and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) recertification and has added the HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) certification. These certifications affirm Decisions' commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security, privacy, and compliance.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification, issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), verifies that Decisions has implemented rigorous controls to protect client data, ensuring that clients can rely on Decisions to safeguard their sensitive information.

Decisions also achieved PCI DSS recertification, which is a set of essential security standards designed to ensure that all companies that accept, process, store, or transmit credit card information maintain a secure environment.

Additionally, the company superseded HIPAA certification this year with the HITRUST CSF certification, signifying that Decisions has met the comprehensive security and compliance requirements for the most stringent data protection standards, especially in the healthcare sector.

"These certifications reflect our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with secure and compliant solutions," said Decisions co-founder and CTO Heath Oderman. "Our clients trust us with their critical data, and these certifications demonstrate our dedication to upholding that trust."

The rigorous assessment process for both certifications involved an in-depth review of Decisions' policies, procedures, and controls. Achieving these certifications confirms that Decisions not only meets but exceeds industry standards for security and compliance, giving customers confidence that Decisions' solutions are designed and managed in accordance with the highest standards of security and compliance.

About Decisions

The Decisions platform is a comprehensive, low-code process automation solution that seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence (AI), rules engines, and workflow management. It empowers businesses to streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, ensure regulatory compliance, and modernize legacy systems, ultimately optimizing outcomes and approaches. Trusted globally, Decisions serves as a reliable guide across industries for streamlined workflows, improved accuracy, and transformative business processes.

