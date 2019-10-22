Decisions Announces Decisions Days Training Event

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, the leading provider of business automation and business rule software, will hold its inaugural Decisions Days Training Event in New York City, November 4th - 8th, 2019.

At Decisions Days customers, partners and prospects will meet and network with other users of the Decisions platform. The event will include a partner day, a special topics day, and a chance to receive training from beginner to advanced.

Monday, November 4th will be dedicated to OEM/Reseller partners and Tuesday, November 5th will include special topics with a keynote from Shawn Turnbow (Service Now) who will discuss Industry trends, the impact of automation, and the future of BPM technology. In addition there will be several sessions on customer use cases, panel discussions, product roadmap and a live build session.

Wednesday through Friday, November 6th – 8th will be Training Tracks including beginner and intermediate along with a System Administration track and a Fundamentals Certification track.

"We are super excited about this event," said Gordon Jones, Chief Operating Officer at Decisions. "This will be a great opportunity to network, talk with other customers, see how other organizations handle different use cases and learn more about the Decisions platform. If you have never been to a Decisions event before I would highly recommend that this be the one. We would really love to see you here."

If you have any questions about this event please contact us at sales@decisions.com or visit Decisions Days .

About Decisions

Decisions is a leading provider of business automation and business rule software, headquartered in Chesapeake, VA. It was founded in 2010 by Carl Hewitt to provide technology for automating key business processes, workflows and rules while making the rules and the logic accessible to non-programming staff. Decisions technology is deployed as the basis of multiple commercial applications in healthcare, life sciences, finance, logistics, and operations software. It is used directly by companies on almost every continent, ranging from small/mid-size companies to many Fortune 500 corporations. decisions.com .

SOURCE Decisions

Related Links

https://decisions.com

