Decisions Customer Vantage Health Technologies Advances Whole-Patient Oncology Care Through Intelligent Automation

Vantage Health Technologies' SocialHealth360® platform demonstrates measurable improvements in cancer care outcomes by addressing social determinants of health

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions and ProcessMaker, recently merged providers of leading global business process automation and AI orchestration platforms, today announced how Decisions customer Vantage Health Technologies, part of the BroadReach Group, is transforming oncology care through SocialHealth360®, a solution designed to close care gaps by addressing social determinants of health (SDoH) alongside clinical treatment.

Built with the Decisions platform, SocialHealth360 enables community oncology providers to identify non-clinical barriers to care, such as housing instability, food insecurity, transportation challenges, and behavioral health needs, and translate those insights into guided, actionable care interventions. The result is more consistent treatment adherence, improved patient quality of life, and stronger support for value-based care models.

Community oncology providers care for the majority of cancer patients in the U.S., yet they often lack scalable tools to systematically identify and address SDoH factors that influence outcomes. Cloud-based SocialHealth360 changes that by combining patient-reported data, clinical systems, and community resources into a unified care navigation experience.

"For years, oncology focused almost entirely on treatment, and medical care accounts for only about 45 percent of outcomes," said Devesh Pandya, M.D., board-certified medical oncologist at Oncology Consultants. "What we're seeing now as a SocialHealth360 user is that when social barriers are identified early and addressed intentionally, patients are more likely to stay in care, maintain quality of life, and experience better outcomes overall."

Through structured workflows and next-best-action guidance, SocialHealth360 helps patient advocates and care navigators prioritize interventions, reduce manual coordination, and ensure patients receive timely, appropriate support throughout their treatment journey.

Vantage Health Technologies uses the Decisions platform for SocialHealth360 to orchestrate complex care workflows, integrate securely with electronic medical record systems, and scale across diverse patient populations. Decisions' low-code, rules-driven architecture enables Vantage Health Technologies to continuously adapt workflows as clinical, regulatory, and reimbursement requirements evolve.

"Vantage Health Technologies exemplifies how healthcare innovators are using orchestration and automation to move beyond analytics and drive real-world outcomes," said Giles Whiting, CEO of Decisions + ProcessMaker. "By embedding intelligence directly into care workflows, SocialHealth360 helps providers act on insight, not just observe it, so patients receive more equitable, whole-person care."

Early findings on the use of SocialHealth360 have shown increases of 45-60 percent in healthy days and quality-of-life metrics, particularly among underserved populations, reinforcing the role of SDoH-informed care in both equity and value-based reimbursement strategies.

"Whole-patient care is a global challenge," said Vantage Health Technologies CTO Ruan Viljoen. "We have more data than ever, but the real value comes from turning it into clear, actionable insights. SocialHealth360, developed in part through our partnership with Decisions, helps teams connect the dots and make better-informed decisions across the full health picture."

View an on-demand webinar to learn more about SocialHealth360 or contact a platform expert to explore the unlimited uses of Decisions + ProcessMaker for business process automation and AI orchestration.

About Vantage Health Technologies

Vantage Health Technologies, part of BroadReach Group, sees a world where access to good health enables people to flourish. BroadReach Group helps health organizations deliver better outcomes, improved resource efficiency, cost savings, enhanced organizational performance, and sustainable systems. Vantage delivers innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions for healthcare organizations to get the most impact out of their resources and to transform how work gets done. Its solutions go beyond dashboards, empowering health professionals to make the best decisions and take the next-best-actions at the best time. Vantage believes that data alone cannot solve the world's most complex health challenges; it also requires a deep understanding of the social, cultural, and economic context in which people live.

For more information, please visit Vantage Health Technologies and BroadReach Group.

About Decisions + ProcessMaker

Decisions and ProcessMaker merged to form a global leader in Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Together, they deliver an integrated platform that unifies advanced workflow automation, a powerful rules engine, AI orchestration, intelligent document processing, and process intelligence. The combined organization is trusted by hundreds of enterprise and mid-market customers worldwide to accelerate operations, enhance agility, and modernize without disruption.

SOURCE Decisions