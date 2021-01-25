Decisions Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions LLC, a leader in rules-driven no-code process automation, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ . Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, Certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Decisions. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says Rhonda Caswell, Vice President of Human Resources at Decisions. "Employee experience is a high priority every day and it is gratifying that 88 percent of employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their jobs, coworkers and leaders, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This is important because we know that happy employees are more productive, drive better business results and make a difference to our customers."

"We congratulate Decisions, on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About Decisions

Decisions is the most accessible and most capable no-code automation platform, giving people the power to automate everything so that organizations can adapt quickly to market changes. Decisions technology is deployed as the basis of multiple commercial applications in healthcare, life sciences, finance, logistics, and operations software. It is used directly by companies on almost every continent, ranging from mid-size companies to many Fortune 500 corporations. For more information, please visit Decisions.com and Great Place to Work-Certified™ .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

