Decisions Positioned as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Intelligent Process Orchestration Platforms by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Decisions named a process orchestration leader for its robust rules engine, workflow management and low-code, visual-design capabilities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, provider of a leading global business process automation platform, announced today that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named the company a technology leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for the global Intelligent Process Orchestration (IPO) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, the vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Arun U, an analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "The Decisions platform incorporates a robust rules engine, an intuitive workflow manager, intelligent mining agents, seamless integrations, and user-friendly visual designers. This comprehensive suite of tools empowers users to develop sophisticated applications, streamline processes, and elevate customer interactions. Decisions has secured strong ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been ranked among the top technology leaders worldwide in the 2024 SPARK Matrix of IPO platforms."

"We are honored to be named a technology leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' 2024 SPARK Matrix for Intelligent Process Orchestration Platforms," said Heath Oderman, co-founder and CTO of Decisions. "This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering a platform that empowers businesses to streamline and automate their processes with ease."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines IPO as the platform offering a low-code development environment, enabling organizations to coordinate and streamline interconnected business processes involving both human and digital workers. IPO enables end-to-end design and management of business processes, helping businesses streamline processes, organize operations, assign tasks to the right resources, and complete all SLAs on time. IPO employs cutting-edge technology, such as AI, ML, RPA, and real-time analytics, to simplify and regulate its operations intelligently.

Download the full SPARK Matrix: Intelligent Process Orchestration Platforms, 2024 report.

About Decisions

The Decisions platform is a comprehensive, low-code process automation solution that seamlessly integrates AI, rules engines, and workflow management. It empowers businesses to streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, ensure regulatory compliance, and modernize legacy systems, ultimately optimizing outcomes and approaches. Trusted globally, Decisions serves as a reliable guide across industries for streamlined workflows, improved accuracy, and transformative business processes.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

SOURCE Decisions