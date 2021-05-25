Decisions Hires Brant Kennedy as New Vice President of Sales

CHESAPEAKE, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brant Kennedy has joined Decisions as the new Vice President of Sales, where he will expand the sales infrastructure for their rules-driven, no-code business process automation platform. Mr. Kennedy previously was Chief Revenue Officer at Blue Hexagon, a cybersecurity company focused on network detection and response.

As Vice President of Sales, Mr. Kennedy will be leading the entire sales organization toward doubling growth, year over year. He'll be managing inbound sales, outbound industry sales, the strategic partners team, and pre-sales engineering. The sales team has almost tripled since the beginning of 2021, and he will be overseeing its continued expansion.

"The market is demanding an exceptional process automation product, and Decisions delivers," said Mr. Kennedy. "I look forward to leading and mentoring the sales team on our way to achieving exceptional results for our customers and Decisions in 2021 and beyond."

Mr. Kennedy has more than 25 years in sales leadership, exceeding goals at every company for which he has worked - generating 20X growth while Executive Vice President for Worldwide Sales at ForeScout, for example. He has led sales teams of 200 people within highly matrixed environments and has an extensive background building and deploying successful international field sales operations.

"It's a testament to the Decisions company, product, and vision that we were able to attract someone of his caliber to join the team," said CEO Bob Irwin of Decisions. "His character and experience mesh perfectly with what we care about – our culture, values, and success."



Prior to Blue Hexagon, Mr. Kennedy was Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Big Switch Networks, where he grew business more than 50 percent year over year. At Avanan, he was Vice President of Worldwide Sales, increasing annual recurring revenue by 850 percent.

Decisions is the most accessible and most capable no-code automation platform, giving people the power to automate everything so that organizations can adapt quickly to market changes. Decisions technology is deployed as the basis of multiple commercial applications in healthcare, life sciences, finance, logistics, and operations software. It is used directly by companies on almost every continent, ranging from mid-size companies to many Fortune 500 corporations. For more information, please visit Decisions.com.

