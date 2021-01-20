Decisions LLC Announces the Successful Completion of Their SOC 2 (Type 1) Audit

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions LLC, a leader in rules-driven automation, has announced that it has passed its SOC 2 Type 1 assessment. This certification reinforces Decisions' commitment to serve its rapidly growing customer base with unparalleled service while ensuring their data is secure and private.

The Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 audit certifies that the processes and security measures put in place to protect customers' data meets the standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"SOC 2 certification validates the Decisions team's commitment to protecting our customers' data," noted Damian Breland, Decisions' Vice President of Technology. "Successful completion of this audit with zero exceptions also highlights our ability to deliver best-in-class secure solutions around the globe."

As a leader in rules-based no-code process automation, Decisions enables its clients to optimize processes and make better decisions. With this positive report, customers can be sure that the vital information that they rely on to quickly make complex decisions is safe, secure, and private. Known as a customer-centric company that enables business users to automate processes and build applications without relying on developers, the SOC2 certification is another marker of the company's commitment to delivering exemplary service and value.

The audit process was completed by The Cadence Group of Salt Lake City, Utah who found that Decisions LLC met all the standards with no exceptions.

About Decisions

Decisions is the most accessible and most capable no-code automation platform, giving people the power to automate everything so that organizations can adapt quickly to market changes. Decisions technology is deployed as the basis of multiple commercial applications in healthcare, life sciences, finance, logistics, and operations software. It is used directly by companies on almost every continent, ranging from mid-size companies to many Fortune 500 corporations. For more information, please visit Decisions.com .

About SOC certification

To complete a SOC 2 audit, companies are required to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 audits ensure that processes address 5 trust service principles: security, availability, processing, integrity, and confidentiality of customer data. Learn more on the AICPA website

