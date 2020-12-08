Decisions™ Named a Strong Performer in Digital Decisioning Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions™, the most capable and accessible automation platform, has been included in the Forrester Wave™ Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020.

The Wave includes thirteen software vendors evaluated on data integration, workbench, collaboration, testing, model operations, platform, ability to execute, solution roadmap, enablement, partners, customer adoption, evaluated product revenue, and market awareness. The Decisions platform is a Strong Performer and cited for offering a "one-stop shop for decisioning workflow applications."

"We are proud to be included in this Wave. Our no-code automation platform gives people the power to automate everything, helping customers get ahead of the competition," said Bob Irwin, Decisions CEO. "Our customers trust us for our straight talk and people-first, product-centric focus. We are grateful for Forrester's recognition."

Decisions customers value our rules capabilities, integrated rules engine and workflow manager, extensive pre-built rules and workflows, deep and rich integrations, artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, and our no-code commitment. They count on us to quickly automate processes, tasks, chores, and activities to unlock growth, accelerate profitability, and protect their brand. The Forrester report can be reviewed at decisions.com/forrester-report.

About Decisions

Decisions is the most accessible and most capable no-code automation platform, giving people the power to automate everything so that organizations can adapt quickly to market changes. Decisions technology is deployed as the basis of multiple commercial applications in healthcare, life sciences, finance, logistics, and operations software. It is used directly by companies on almost every continent, ranging from mid-size companies to many Fortune 500 corporations. For more information, please visit Decisions.com.

