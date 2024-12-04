Decisions Names Mark Petoskey Chief Sales Officer

Seasoned sales and revenue executive to drive global sales for low-code business process automation leader

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, provider of a leading global business process automation platform, announced today the appointment of Mark Petoskey to the position of Chief Sales Officer. In his role, Petoskey will oversee sales operations and strategy, focusing on accelerating revenue growth, increasing the company's global process automation footprint, and expanding the channel partner ecosystem.

With over 25 years of leadership experience, Petoskey has led sales and business development teams in key roles, including his most recent role as Chief Revenue Officer for Crawford Technologies, where he led the global sales organization for transformative growth.

Previously, Petoskey also held executive sales positions with companies such as M-Files Corporation, Axcient, and Oracle, demonstrating his proven track record for building and developing high-performance teams, excelling at sales optimization, and increasing revenue.

Along with his executive experience, Petoskey holds a master's degree in management sciences from the University of Texas at Dallas and a bachelor's degree in international business from DePaul University, ideally positioning him to lead Decisions' next level of growth.

"Decisions has a strong reputation for its low-code automation platform, known for its powerful rules engine that simplifies complexity and enhances efficiency," said Petoskey. "I'm excited to join this exceptional team and look forward to collaborating with the go-to-market teams to scale the business."

"We are pleased to welcome Mark to the Decisions team and are excited to have his sales and revenue generation expertise," said Decisions COO Gordon Jones. "We are at a pivotal point of market acceleration, which Mark will be instrumental in spearheading."

About Decisions

Decisions is a comprehensive, low-code process automation platform that empowers businesses to streamline processes, optimize operational efficiencies, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance customer experiences. With a robust rules engine, workflow management, process mining, and integration orchestration, Decisions enables organizations to code less and achieve more, transforming operations and driving productivity and profitability.

