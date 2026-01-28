Decisions Recognized in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and Critical Capabilities for Decision Intelligence Platforms Report

Decisions recognized as a top-five vendor across all use cases researched within the Decision Intelligence Platforms category

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions and ProcessMaker, recently merged providers of leading global business process automation and AI orchestration platforms, today announced Decisions as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Decision Intelligence Platforms (DIPs). Decisions was recognized for its "ability to execute," outperforming globally recognized brands.

Gartner defines DIPs as "software used to create solutions that support, automate and augment decision making of humans or machines, powered by the composition of data, analytics, knowledge and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques. DIPs must have collaborative capabilities for decision modeling, execution, and monitoring. They are used to design decision-centric solutions, explicitly model decisions, orchestrate decision execution flows, and evaluate and govern decisions and audit their outcomes."

The Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors on their ability to execute and completeness of vision, helping enterprise decision-makers assess emerging solutions in this space. In the accompanying Critical Capabilities for Decision Intelligence Platforms report, Decisions scored among the top five vendors across all four evaluated use cases and was the top vendor for Decisions Governance.

"Decisions' placement is particularly significant in Gartner's analysis of DIPs," said Decisions + ProcessMaker CEO Giles Whiting. "This first-of-its-kind Magic Quadrant underscores a broader shift toward decision-centric architectures, where data, rules, and AI are orchestrated together to drive outcomes. Decisions is helping organizations engineer, govern, and scale decision logic across their most mission-critical operations."

Decisions' inclusion in the Gartner report reflects both the advancement of the company's platform and the growing recognition of decision engineering as a strategic discipline. Decisions strengths noted in the report include:

Decision Stewardship , highlighting industry-leading strengths in governance, monitoring, and lifecycle management

, highlighting industry-leading strengths in governance, monitoring, and lifecycle management Decision Analysis , showing solid support for analytical decisioning and rules-driven workflows

, showing solid support for analytical decisioning and rules-driven workflows Decision Engineering , reflecting strong orchestration, modeling, and execution capabilities

, reflecting strong orchestration, modeling, and execution capabilities Decision Science, demonstrating competitive support for blended decision approaches that integrate analytics and logic

Collectively, the data suggests that Decisions enables decision automation from design through execution and oversight, providing enterprises with the structural rigor and functional depth required to scale decision processes.

"As organizations scale AI, the real challenge is ensuring decisions remain explainable, accountable, and aligned with business intent," said Whiting. "This Gartner research was conducted prior to our merger with ProcessMaker, and together we now offer an even more comprehensive orchestration and governance foundation to turn AI-driven insights into decisions leaders can trust."

To learn more about Decisions' DIP capabilities, read the company's in-depth blog post.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Decisions + ProcessMaker

Decisions and ProcessMaker merged to form a global leader in Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Together, they deliver an integrated platform that unifies advanced workflow automation, a powerful rules engine, AI orchestration, intelligent document processing, and process intelligence. The combined organization is trusted by enterprise and mid-market customers worldwide to accelerate operations, enhance agility, and modernize without disruption.

