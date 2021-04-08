Decisions Signs Sean Garcia as New Vice President of Industry Solutions

CHESAPEAKE, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean Garcia has joined Decisions as the new Vice President of Industry Solutions where he will focus on the development of industry solutions for their rules-driven, no-code business process automation platform. Mr. Garcia previously was a Manager at Bain & Company, a leading global management consultancy based in Boston, Massachusetts.

"Sean brings extensive experience to Decisions, and we look forward to his contribution in steering our industry team toward growth," said CEO Bob Irwin. "As a consultant, he's accustomed to looking at opportunities from all angles and can quickly determine their viability."

As Vice President of Industry Solutions, Mr. Garcia will augment the current Decisions platform with pre-built business process solutions that can be implemented quickly, yet also support high levels of customization. He'll also build relationships with key partners and manage industry go-to-market strategies, including sales support and customer-facing activities.

"I see my full-time role at Decisions to be an extension of my consultancy experience," said Mr. Garcia. "I'll have the opportunity to drive new initiatives, helping Decisions' clients quickly achieve higher levels of efficiency and profitability."

At Bain, Mr. Garcia was a generalist who advised clients in multiple industries, including Software, Retail, Consumer Products, and Healthcare. In addition to corporate clients, Mr. Garcia also worked with Private Equity funds on commercial due diligences and strategy for portfolio companies. Prior to Bain, he worked at Galt & Company, a boutique Strategy Consulting firm, and at General Electric, where he graduated from the prestigious Financial Management Program. Mr. Garcia earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About Decisions

Decisions is the most accessible and most capable no-code automation platform, giving people the power to automate everything so that organizations can adapt quickly to market changes. Decisions technology is deployed as the basis of multiple commercial applications in healthcare, life sciences, finance, logistics, and operations software. It is used directly by companies on almost every continent, ranging from mid-size companies to many Fortune 500 corporations. For more information, please visit Decisions.com .

