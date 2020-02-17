Decisions to Host Webinar with Special Guest John Rymer of Independent Research Firm

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, the leading provider of business automation and business rule software, is hosting a webinar with special guest Forrester on March 19, 2020 at 2 PM ET.

Organizations are under constant pressure to increase productivity and widen profits. These goals are achievable, but it is important that organizations have the right tools and resources to make this possible. Tools that combine both business rule decisioning and workflow automation can see the demands on internal teams decrease.

This special event featuring a discussion on digital decision-making will help organizations increase productivity and profits and do more with less. Gordon Jones, Chief Operating Officer at Decisions, and guest speaker John Rymer, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester, will provide helpful insights to elevate organizations with automated decisioning.

"We are excited to host this webinar with our special guest John Rymer from Forrester who will provide valuable research on automated decisioning," said Gordon Jones, Chief Operating Officer at Decisions. "Organizations are under constant pressure to do more with less and we'll share how utilizing a no-code application can empower teams at all levels to streamline operations."

Gordon Jones is the Chief Operating Officer at Decisions and has founded and sold three companies, the last of which was built using Decisions technology. He has also led factories and large IT implementations both in the US and in Asia, where he lived for more than seven years.

John Rymer serves application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals. He leads Forrester's AD&D research on cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, as well as low-code development platforms from Salesforce and other vendors. John is an authority on the software strategies of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and other leading vendors. John has been a leading expert on enterprise application development practices, technologies, and platforms for more than 20 years.

If you are interested in attending register for Digital Decision-Making to Streamline Business Process Management and visit Decisions Events to see all upcoming webinars and events.

About Decisions

Decisions is a leading provider of business automation and business rule software, headquartered in Chesapeake, VA. It was founded in 2010 by Carl Hewitt to provide technology for automating key business processes, workflows and rules while making the rules and the logic accessible to non-programming staff. Decisions technology is deployed as the basis of multiple commercial applications in healthcare, life sciences, finance, logistics, and operations software. It is used directly by companies on almost every continent, ranging from small/mid-size companies to many Fortune 500 corporations. decisions.com .

