Decisions Unveils Version 9 for More Streamlined Process Automation Design and Project Management

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, provider of a leading global business process automation platform, announces version 9 of its low-code solution to redefine project management, enhance performance monitoring, and provide an unmatched designer experience. With a suite of innovative features, Decisions version 9 sets a new standard of excellence in process automation.

Version 9 debuts a significant platform refinement with ProjectHub for simplified project coordination. As the nucleus for process orchestration, ProjectHub provides the ultimate workspace for seamless communication, collaboration, and advanced project deployment and monitoring.

"Our goal is to ease the burden of development work and manual processes while saving companies time, expense, and resources. Decisions designed ProjectHub as a pivotal advancement in our commitment to empower organizations with continuously evolving intuitive solutions," said Decisions co-founder and CTO Heath Oderman. "With new features that simplify project coordination, bolster AI advantages, and deliver an unparalleled user experience, we're enabling organizations to achieve their automation goals with unprecedented efficiency."

Project management receives a considerable boost in version 9 with newly developed views for monitoring, editing, and refining projects and processes. An easy-to-use, at-a-glance health dashboard visually represents a project's overall status and performance, helping users keep projects on track, identify risks, and improve decision-making.

An additional integrations dashboard facilitates API testing and data management, allowing seamless import into other tools. Version 9 also enables the management of project-wide settings and configurations in one convenient place, including editing project details and viewing compilation information.

Version 9 introduces an improved designer experience for better navigation, rule management, deployment consistency, and performance. This update not only boosts processing speed and efficiency by over 20 percent but also accelerates case creation time by an impressive 50 percent. Other features and enhancements in version 9 include:

Automated insights through process mining, delivered directly to users' inboxes, elevating process automation and optimization

Ability to export process maps for sharing and group analysis

Smoother and easier creation, management, testing, and deployment of rule sets, featuring detailed list displays and enriched visualization

About Decisions

The Decisions platform is a comprehensive, low-code process automation solution that seamlessly integrates AI, rules engines, and workflow management. It empowers businesses to streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, ensure regulatory compliance, and modernize legacy systems, ultimately optimizing outcomes and approaches. Trusted globally, Decisions serves as a reliable guide across industries for streamlined workflows, improved accuracy, and transformative business processes.

