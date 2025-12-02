Get Ahead in 2026: Natural Grocers® Shares Key Trends for Living Well

Discover the 12 trends shaping healthier, smarter, and more mindful living in 2026. Post this

Guided by insights from the company's expert Nutrition Education team—which includes Registered Dietitians, Nutrition Therapists and Certified Natural Foods Chefs—and the company's trend-savvy marketing and analytics professionals, this year's predictions blend research, consumer insights and hands-on expertise. The result is a practical, inspiring roadmap to help consumers thrive in 2026 through healthier, more mindful and ecologically friendly choices.

"At Natural Grocers, we're passionate about helping people make choices that truly support their health and the planet," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "In 2026, we'll see a focus on personalization, smarter supplementation, nutrient dense, yet budget-friendly foods, simple self-care hacks and ecologically thoughtful products and practices. Though these may be new ideas, they're also trusted ways to feel good, live well and thrive all year long. We hope our customers will explore these trends and enjoy the products that accompany them for a healthier, more vibrant year ahead."

NATURAL GROCERS' TOP TRENDS FOR 2026

Natural Grocers' Top Trends for 2026 are organized into four key categories: Health and Wellness, Body Care and Beauty, Food and Beverage and Ecologically Thoughtful, encompassing a total of twelve trends. The expert team has included its annual "Try This Trend" feature, offering ideas and products for those eager to dive in. For the fourth year in a row, Natural Grocers has added a Bonus Trend, highlighting a valued focus beyond the four main categories.

Health and Wellness Trends

We'll choose personalized guidance from real nutrition experts over apps and AI Creatine will power more than just our workouts Optimizing health becomes easy with five foundational supplements

Body Care and Beauty Trends

We'll relax and refresh on repeat with magnesium-based body care Vitamin E and jojoba oil are the dynamic duo for skin barrier health Everyday self-care becomes a necessary sensory escape

Food and Beverage Trends

Organic is the gold standard for food quality We'll eat quality carbs from veggies for our healthspan and happiness Eating on a budget, but we'll make it healthy and delicious

Ecologically Thoughtful Trends

We'll clean up our personal plumes for our health and the planet The environmental and cognitive costs of AI become a clear and present danger Organic and regenerative Ag will be one of our best defenses against climate change

**Bonus Trend**

Embracing cultural diversity is good4uSM

Natural Grocers will highlight these trends online and across social media platforms through January. The trends will also be featured in the January edition of Natural Grocers' good4u Health Hotline® magazine, available in both online and print formats.

