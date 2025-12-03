Natural Grocers® Invites Grand Junction, CO Community to Celebrate Grand Reopening on December 17, 2025

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the festivities at 8:15 a.m. with a $2,500 donation presentation to the Grand Valley Catholic Outreach—its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce and store Crew. Doors open at 8:27 a.m., featuring exciting giveaways, sweepstakes and celebratory savings in a larger, brighter atmosphere.

"Natural Grocers has called Grand Junction home since 2003," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Over the years, we've been lucky to get to know our customers and Crew as neighbors and friends. Our new, bigger store lets us make shopping even easier and more enjoyable, while keeping the same hometown feel our community has come to know. We're excited to keep serving this city with premium-quality natural and organic groceries at our Always Affordable prices, free nutrition education and world-class customer service, for years to come."

GRAND REOPENING EVENTS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

The Grand Reopening at Natural Grocers' new Grand Junction location will offer the community hands-on fun, surprises and exciting deals starting Dec. 17.

Dec. 17: Mystery Gift Cards for the first 150 customers – Be among the first in line and receive a Natural Grocers mystery gift card (values range from $5 to $500)! [i]

Mystery Gift Cards for the first 150 customers – Be among the first in line and receive a Natural Grocers mystery gift card (values range from $5 to $500)! Dec. 17: Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Ecuadorian Poncho ($100 value) – The first 250 shoppers will receive a unique, hand-crafted poncho, woven in collaboration with artisans in Peguche, Ecuador. [ii]

Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Ecuadorian Poncho ($100 value) – The first 250 shoppers will receive a unique, hand-crafted poncho, woven in collaboration with artisans in Peguche, Ecuador. Dec. 17: Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Ecuadorian Drawstring Backpack Bag ($30 value) – The next 250 shoppers will receive a unique, hand-crafted drawstring backpack, from the same artisanal community collaboration. [iii]

Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Ecuadorian Drawstring Backpack Bag ($30 value) – The next 250 shoppers will receive a unique, hand-crafted drawstring backpack, from the same artisanal community collaboration. Dec. 17: Prize Wheel – Spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a chance to win great prizes. [iv]

Prize Wheel – Spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a chance to win great prizes. Dec. 17–19: Curious about organic produce? Take 25% off all organic produce — a great opportunity to enjoy your favorites or discover something new. Additional deals on selected produce items continue through Jan. 31 . [v]

Curious about organic produce? Take 25% off all organic produce — a great opportunity to enjoy your favorites or discover something new. Additional deals on selected produce items continue through Jan. 31 Dec. 20: From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., customers are invited to sample Natural Grocers ® Brand sweet holiday treats and freshly popped popcorn (while supplies last). [vi]

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., customers are invited to sample Natural Grocers Brand sweet holiday treats and freshly popped popcorn (while supplies last). Through Dec. 22: Enjoy up to 50% off select products throughout the store with Natural Grocers annual Holly Deals SM event—the perfect opportunity to stock up for holiday feasts, thoughtful gifts and maybe even treating yourself along the way. [vii]

Enjoy select products throughout the store with Natural Grocers annual Holly Deals event—the perfect opportunity to stock up for holiday feasts, thoughtful gifts and maybe even treating yourself along the way. Dec. 17–31: Grand Reopening Sweepstakes – Customers have the chance to win fabulous prizes, including an Aventon e-bike (valued at $1,400), a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. [viii]

Grand Reopening Sweepstakes – Customers have the chance to win fabulous prizes, including an Aventon e-bike (valued at $1,400), a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. Dec. 17–Jan. 31: Up to 50% off Natural Grocers' Always AffordableSM Prices on premium-quality products from every department, including 100% USDA-certified Organic Honeycrisp apples ($1.99/lb), Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Cheese Shreds and Slices ($2.99 each, limit 3), Bacon and Bacon Alternatives ($2.99/pkg, limit 3, excludes Canadian Bacon), GT's Living Foods Synergy® Kombuchas ($2.79/16 oz) and Kirk's® 3-in-1 Cleansers ($8.39/32 oz).[ix]

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free rewards program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits and other members-only features.

Dec. 17–31: {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing on items such as Contented Hen® Select Free-Range Eggs ($1.99 each, limit one dozen), Thousand HillsTM 80/20 Grass Fed Ground Beef ($7.75/16 oz), Natural Grocers Brand Liquid Dish Soaps ($2.99/24 oz), USDA-certified organic avocados (.99¢ each, limit three), and Truly Grass FedTM Butter and KerrygoldTM Pure Irish Butter ($3.99/8 oz, limit one of each brand).[x]

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Download and sign into the free App by Jan. 31 and get a $5 reward to redeem in February. To join {N}power, customers can also visit naturalgrocers.com/npower. [xi]

WHAT'S NEW?

With a fresh, spacious layout and thoughtful upgrades throughout the store, the new Grand Junction location is designed to make shopping easier, more enjoyable and full of little surprises. Vigilant about its environmental impact, Natural Grocers has upgraded the new space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, including non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. Neighbors and longtime customers alike will immediately notice the improvements — from expanded produce to upgraded departments and a welcoming, open feel.

100% Organic Produce for Days: Natural Grocers, a champion of organic produce, is proud to feature a more spacious selection of 100% USDA certified organic produce at the remodeled store. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items while within our stores and is grown without synthetic pesticides or practices.

Natural Grocers, a champion of organic produce, is proud to feature a more spacious selection of 100% USDA certified organic produce at the remodeled store. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items while within our stores and is grown without synthetic pesticides or practices. A Nutrition Education Center: The new store will have a welcoming open space designed to educate, engage and empower customers through Nutrition Education classes, recipe demonstrations and more. The space can also be reserved for group activities and/or guest presentations.

The new store will have a welcoming open space designed to educate, engage and empower customers through Nutrition Education classes, recipe demonstrations and more. The space can also be reserved for group activities and/or guest presentations. Gorgeous Body Care and Beauty Expansion: Customers are invited to enjoy a bigger and better body care department, in-line with the high standards Natural Grocers is known for; prioritizing natural, innovative and ethical products that deliver results without the compromise.

Customers are invited to enjoy a bigger and better body care department, in-line with the high standards Natural Grocers is known for; prioritizing natural, innovative and ethical products that deliver results without the compromise. A Super-Sized Supplement Department: With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers is known for having the widest selection of premium-quality supplements in town and the new store has even more.

With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers is known for having the widest selection of premium-quality supplements in town and the new store has even more. A Modernized Checkout Queue: Never choose "the wrong checkout line" again! The updated checkout queue is a game-changer in efficiency, helping customers complete a satisfying shopping experience.

WHAT STAYS THE SAME?

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will continue to support the community with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, plus:

Environmentally Thoughtful Products and Practices: From checkouts free from single-use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature.

From checkouts free from single-use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature. Premium-Quality Products at an Always Affordable Price : Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

: Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats. Nutritional Health Coaching: The community will continue to have direct access to the store's Nutritional Health Coach (NHC), Katie Egge. Katie Egge graduated from Bauman College, an affiliate of the National Holistic Institute, as a nutrition consultant. Katie chose a position at Natural Grocers to support the community's dedication to nutrition and well-being. In her time off, she enjoys being at her hobby farm, gardening, raising animals and exploring Colorado's Western Slope with her family. Customers are invited to book FREE sessions with Katie, by clicking here , calling the store (970-208-1043) or inquiring in-store directly.

The community will continue to have direct access to the store's Nutritional Health Coach (NHC), Katie Egge. Katie Egge graduated from Bauman College, an affiliate of the National Holistic Institute, as a nutrition consultant. Katie chose a position at Natural Grocers to support the community's dedication to nutrition and well-being. In her time off, she enjoys being at her hobby farm, gardening, raising animals and exploring Colorado's Western Slope with her family. Customers are invited to book sessions with Katie, by clicking here calling the store (970-208-1043) or inquiring in-store directly. A Commitment to Crew: Natural Grocers is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. The company is committed to positively impacting Crew members' physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products.

RELOCATION DETAILS

The current store, located at 2464 US Hwy 6 & 50, Unit 124, will close on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 3:00 p.m. to start the relocation process. The new location, located at 2405 Patterson Rd. Grand Junction, will open on Weds., Dec. 17, at 8:27 a.m.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.