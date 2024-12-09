Deck the Halls with Clean Floors: Enjoy Discounts on YEEDI Robot Vacuums This Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading robot vacuum brand YEEDI, today announced huge discounts on several of its leading robot vacuum models in a special Holiday Season promotion. As the holiday season gets underway, make sure your home is spotlessly clean for your loved ones this holiday period with discounts off the latest state-of-the-art robot vacuum cleaners.

Give Your Family a Spotlessly Clean Home this Christmas

YEEDI Holiday Season

YEEDI has quickly become recognized as the benchmark for robot vacuum cleaning systems, gaining a reputation for designing some of the most efficient and versatile systems on the market. Each model offers flagship-grade features with advanced capabilities, at prices that make them affordable for all homes.

Top-tier models from YEEDI include the M12 PRO+ and C12 PRO PLUS which offer premium features usually found on more expensive systems. The YEEDI C12 COMBO gives homeowners a chance to own one of the world's first versatile cleaning systems - combining an advanced robot vacuum (plus docking station) with a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner supporting various cleaning heads and mop.

Whatever your preference, you will be impressed with industry-leading suction power, advanced floor navigation, plus genuine edge-to-edge floor cleaning - all in a design that requires virtually zero maintenance.

YEEDI M12 PRO+: A Stress-Free Holiday Season

This holiday season, the YEEDI M12 PRO+ is your ultimate cleaning partner, letting you focus on the festivities instead of cleaning. Its 11,000Pa suction power and TruEdge mopping system ensure every corner of your home is sparkling clean, even after family dinners or holiday parties. With ZeroTangle technology, it's perfect for homes with pets, preventing hair tangles and minimizing maintenance. Plus, features like Auto-Empty, Hot-Water Mop-Washing, and One-Tap Self-Cleaning make holiday cleanup a breeze, while TrueMapping 2.0 ensures efficient navigation. With up to 320 minutes of cleaning time, it offers you more freedom to enjoy the season.

YEEDI C12 PRO PLUS: Deep Clean for Holiday Feasts

Hosting holiday dinners or gatherings? The YEEDI C12 PRO PLUS is the perfect solution for deep-cleaning your home before and after the festivities. With 8000Pa suction power, it tackles embedded dirt and stubborn messes, ensuring your home looks pristine. Its Auto-Empty Station with PureCyclone technology keeps the dirt and debris under control, while the OZMO Mega Mopping System uses pressure and vibrations to tackle tough stains and grime. Whether it's spilled drinks or food crumbs, the C12 PRO PLUS gives you more time to enjoy the company of loved ones this holiday season, knowing your home is always ready for the next celebration.

YEEDI C12 COMBO: Versatile Cleaning for the Busy Holiday Season

During the holiday season, cleaning can feel like a never-ending task, but the YEEDI C12 COMBO makes it easy. This all-in-one system combines a powerful robot vacuum with a handheld cordless vacuum, giving you the flexibility to clean every part of your home with ease. The robot vacuum's 10,000Pa suction power removes dirt and dust, while the handheld vacuum tackles pet hair and tight spaces, thanks to its ZeroTangle brushes and multiple attachments. Its mopping feature, with a 340ml water tank, efficiently removes stubborn stains, making it the perfect tool to handle everything from festive decorations to post-party cleanup—so you can enjoy a clean, welcoming home all season long.

Make Your Home Sparkle This Holiday Season: Exclusive Savings from December 9-16

As the holiday season approaches, give your family a spotlessly clean home without having the strain of additional housework. Take advantage of these incredible offers on the latest cleaning systems by visiting the YEEDI Official Store from December 9-16.

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

