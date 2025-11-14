[Pre-Black Friday Alert!] YEEDI's M14 PLUS: The Game-Changing Roller Mop Robot Vacuum Hits Its Lowest-Ever Price Before the Holidays

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDIis kicking off the holiday season with a massive pre-Black Friday price drop on its game-changing M14 PLUS robot vacuum and mop – and it's the first-ever roller mop robot vacuum under $500. Plus, it's at its lowest price ever.

Developed in partnership with industry leader Tineco, the M14 PLUS is now available for just $479.99, down from its original price of $1,199.99 – that's an unbeatable pre-Black Friday price that won't last long.

YEEDI M14 PLUS

YEEDI M14 PLUS: The Top Choice in Roller Mop Cleaning

When it comes to roller mop technology, the YEEDI M14 PLUS is the leader of the pack. As the first roller mop robot vacuum to be available for under $500, the M14 PLUS features the revolutionary OZMO Roller Mop system. Unlike traditional mopping robots that merely spread water, this system actively lifts and removes dirt, delivering a deeper, streak-free clean that sets a new standard.

With ZeroTangle 3.0 technology, the M14 PLUS effortlessly handles pet hair and fibers, making it the perfect solution for homes with pets or long hair.

Unmatched Features and Hassle-Free Operation

The M14 PLUS isn't just a roller mop – it's a powerhouse packed with advanced features like AIVI 3D smart navigation for precise, obstacle-free cleaning, and the OMNI Station, which handles refills, draining, and self-cleaning. Enjoy up to 5 months of maintenance-free operation, making this robot vacuum and mop a truly hassle-free addition to your home.

And with this exclusive pre-Black Friday price of just $479.99, you're getting unbeatable value for cutting-edge technology, making the YEEDI M14 PLUS the #1 choice for roller mop solutions.

Award-Winning Innovation and Media Praise

The M14 PLUS has garnered significant industry recognition, including the SlashGear Innovation Award and Yanko Design Editor's Choice for its game-changing technology and design. Media outlets are equally impressed, with T3 calling it "the best mop roller I've ever seen" and BGR praising it for "mopping like no other." These accolades underscore its top-tier cleaning power and innovation.

Why the YEEDI M14 PLUS, and Why Now

On top of its next-generation technology, the M14 PLUS will fit in with any home decor thanks to a matte white body, rose gold accents, and low noise level. While its premium cleaning experience was originally valued at $1,199.99, it's available now through the end of Black Friday for just $479.99, an impressive 60% discount. You shouldn't hesitate to add a dependable, high-performance robotic vacuum and mop to your cleaning arsenal—and with this massive pre-Black Friday price cut, you don't have to.

Check it out now:

YEEDI M14 PLUS: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F187JZBJ

YEEDI Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/yeedi

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology