YEEDI Robot Vacuums Unveil Massive Black Friday Discounts on Cutting-Edge Cleaning Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDI, a leader in innovative robot vacuum and mop technology, is celebrating Black Friday with its biggest sale ever. For a limited time, you can enjoy discounts of up to 60% off premium models, including the revolutionary YEEDI M14 PLUS — now the first flagship roller mop robot vacuum available for under $500. Equipped with next-gen technology, these vacuums offer top-tier performance at unbeatable prices.

YEEDI Black Friday

Whether you're looking for a luxury upgrade or a more budget-friendly option, YEEDI's full range of robot vacuums and mops is designed to meet every home's needs, ensuring your floors stay spotless with minimal effort.

YEEDI M14 PLUS: The First Roller Mop Robot Vacuum Under $500

The YEEDI M14 PLUS is reshaping the roller mop category as the first robot vacuum to combine premium features and advanced cleaning technology — all at a price below $500. Featuring ZeroTangle 3.0, TruEdge 2.0, and the innovative self-washing OZMO ROLLER system, it provides deep, residue-free cleaning with every rotation.

Enjoy over $700 off the MSRP, making it the ultimate opportunity to bring premium performance into your home at an unbeatable price. The YEEDI M14 PLUS is not just a vacuum; it's the new standard for smart, efficient cleaning.

YEEDI S14 PLUS and S16 PLUS: Master Complex Cleanups Without Sacrificing Your Budget

This Black Friday, take advantage of incredible savings — over $600 off the S14 PLUS and more than $700 off the S16 PLUS. It's the perfect time to upgrade your home with high-end cleaning technology at an affordable price, making deep cleaning easier and more efficient than ever before.

The YEEDI S14 PLUS and S16 PLUS are ideal for homes with complex floor plans and demanding cleaning needs. With the OZMO ROLLER system, these models provide residue-free cleaning with every rotation. Their powerful suction and superior edge and corner cleaning ensure no spot is left behind. The S16 PLUS also features BLAST suction technology for added power, ideal for tackling embedded dirt and debris. Whether it's daily messes or tough stains, these models deliver premium performance for all your cleaning needs.

YEEDI M12 PRO+ and C12 Series: The Perfect Value for Every Home

The YEEDI M12 PRO+ and C12 Series offer unbeatable value, delivering high-performance cleaning at an affordable price. Whether you're looking for a reliable vacuum that everyone in the family can use, or seeking a range of affordable yet powerful options, these series offer the perfect blend of premium features and great savings.

The YEEDI M12 PRO+ offers reliable vacuuming and mopping in a compact, easy-to-use package. With a 58% discount, it's available for just $339.99, making it the perfect choice for those looking for top-tier cleaning without breaking the bank.

Meanwhile, the YEEDI C12 is a true value champion. Now available for just $99.99 — 50% off the original price of $199.99 — the C12 is the ideal entry point into automated cleaning, offering powerful performance at an irresistible price.

YEEDI Robot Vacuums: Unbeatable Black Friday Deals Across the Entire Lineup

From essential cleaning to advanced, deep-cleaning technology, YEEDI's full range of products offers high-quality performance at every price point. Don't miss the chance to take advantage of these limited-time savings—available only through Black Friday:

YEEDI M14 PLUS : Now $479.99 (60% off from $1,199.99)

YEEDI S14 PLUS: Now $549.99 (54% off from $1,199.99)

YEEDI S16 PLUS: Now $679.99 (51% off from $1,399.99)

YEEDI M12 PRO+: Now $339.99 (58% off from $799.99)

YEEDI M12 ULTRA PLUS: Now $379.99 (53% off from $799.99)

YEEDI C12 Combo: Now $299.99 (50% off from $599.99)

YEEDI C12 PRO PLUS: Now $259.99 (48% off from $499.99)

YEEDI C12 PLUS: Now $239.99 (40% off from $399.99)

YEEDI C12:Now $99.99 (50% off from $199.99)

YEEDI S20 Infinity:Now $999.99 (38% off from $1599.99)

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

