Deckard Technologies Drives Compliance Gains Nationwide, Including 10% Increase in Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 -- Short term rental compliance in Holmes Beach increased 10 percent in 2025 as the city modernized its oversight and enforcement efforts through a partnership with Deckard Technologies, city officials announced.

More than 1,600 short term rentals are now in compliance as Holmes Beach enters 2026, following the implementation of Deckard's Rentalscape platform. The city credits the technology with creating a more efficient, consistent and fair system for managing one of its most complex and high impact issues.

Deckard Technologies Rentalscape (PRNewsfoto/Deckard Technologies)

"Deckard has made managing short term rentals far more efficient for our team," said Nate Brown, code compliance officer for Holmes Beach. "Before this partnership, enforcing our ordinance required a significant amount of legwork and in person investigations. With Deckard, we are able to gather the same information much faster, which lets us run a more effective and accountable program."

Holmes Beach has experienced a steady rise in short term rentals, a trend that affects neighborhood quality of life, parking availability, trash collection demands, noise complaints and overall resident satisfaction. City officials said establishing a fair and enforceable structure has become essential for a coastal community made up of both visitors and full time residents.

"Short term rentals impact everything from noise and traffic to trash collection and parking," Brown said. "For a coastal community with full time residents like ours, having a reliable way to manage these challenges is essential. Deckard helps us protect the quality of life our residents expect while still supporting responsible tourism."

City leaders said one of the most important benefits of the platform is the fairness it brings to enforcement. Rentalscape scans online listings and compares them to local ordinances, allowing the city to determine which properties are compliant and which are not.

"Deckard applies Holmes Beach's short term rental ordinance consistently and impartially, which creates a level playing field for every property owner," Brown said. "The system treats everyone the same. Anyone flagged is simply someone who is not meeting the requirements, and that fairness is incredibly important for our community."

Code Compliance Clerk Allyson Kalicharan said the platform has also improved daily operations.

"Deckard has made our work more manageable and more efficient," Kalicharan said. "It gives us what we need to enforce the ordinance consistently and keep the program running smoothly."

Holmes Beach is one of more than 400 jurisdictions nationwide using Rentalscape. In 2025, Deckard Technologies reported record results, helping local governments monitor more than 15 million short term rental listings, increase compliance to an average of 95.3 percent and drive a 40 percent increase in tax collection tied to accurate identification and enforcement.

"Local governments are under mounting pressure to protect neighborhoods and ensure compliance, and 2025 made that clearer than ever," said Nick Del Pego, CEO of Deckard Technologies. "In Holmes Beach and across the country, our partners are seeing measurable improvements in fairness, transparency and revenue recovery."

Across the country, jurisdictions reported significant gains. In Redondo Beach, California, the city identified and addressed more than 1,000 unlicensed listings. In Southold, New York, officials discovered more than 400 properties that appeared to violate a 14 night minimum stay rule. In Fort Myers Beach, Florida, officials transitioned from manually monitoring multiple websites to a centralized system and described it as a major step toward more consistent enforcement.

Deckard added 120 new municipal customers in 2025, including 14 in Florida and 10 in New York, and expanded its operational capacity by tripling the size of its Client Experience team. Guided by user feedback, the company delivered 75 enhancements to Rentalscape, including expanded artificial intelligence tools, a new Inspection Portal to simplify compliance tracking and improved communication features such as automated tax reminders.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company plans to introduce additional artificial intelligence capabilities, new automation features and predictive modeling tools designed to help communities forecast tax revenue and better understand housing impacts.

For more information about Deckard Technologies, visit www.deckard.com

About Deckard Technologies:

Deckard Technologies delivers the only intelligence engine designed to provide complete visibility into the rental market. We empower local governments to reclaim millions in revenue by capturing real time data on active listings that standard tools overlook. Deckard's Rentalscape platform is powered by Cyborg, a proprietary AI engine developed in-house to monitor short term and long term rental activity daily. Through continuous monitoring, Deckard captures transient rental activity and revenue signals essential to accurate compliance and enforcement.

Deckard maintains strict data sovereignty by developing its models in house within a secure, compliant environment. By combining advanced machine intelligence with expert human verification, Deckard delivers court defensible evidence and absolute accountability for the modern city. Forensic AI drives rapid property discovery, while Deckard's analysts validate findings to ensure governments act on facts, not probabilities.

