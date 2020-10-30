Deckers Brands Announces New Goals to Accelerate Social and Environmental Responsibility Program as part of its new Creating Change Report

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories, today published its Creating Change FY20 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, including its progress made toward its sustainable development goals.

Deckers Brands has been reporting its environmental and social impacts since 2014 and its Creating Change Report details the company's aspirations for advancing environmental and social improvements across its business, portfolio of brands, global supply chain and communities worldwide. The report highlights achievements from the reporting year April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

"These are critical times when we must all play our part in delivering upon the United Nations Global Compact Sustainable Development Goals and the vision outlined in Paris Agreement to create a future that is sustainable and resilient," said Dave Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer, Deckers Brands. "We believe in transformative change – change that is only possible with a focused and transparent approach. We recognize that sustainability is a journey and we are committed to doing our part to create change for our employees, our communities, and our planet."

Deckers Brands Creating Change Report Highlights

The launch of bold equity, inclusion and diversity (EID) targets at the corporate level and marketing related representation goals at the brand level.

Over 97% of hides used in our product are sourced from Leather Working Group Certified tanneries with a commitment to ensure 100% by 2022.

Over 97% of the wool used by Deckers is repurposed wool which is wool harvested from our twinface sheepskin product.

Empowerment of over 33,000 supply chain worker livelihoods through its partnership with Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) HERproject. Target to empower 100,000 women by 2027.

100% of Tier 1 partners audited and over 91% were either Champion, Excellent or Solid meaning they scored 70-100% on their audit.

Commitment to incorporate more certified responsible and sustainable materials in its products including recycled, renewable, regenerated and natural.

The near completion of a lifecycle assessment of its raw materials which allows our brands to pursue better, more sustainable, material alternatives in their products.

The ongoing monitoring of waste generation, waste diversion, energy and water usage of its supply chain partners including the tracking of progress toward our challenging targets.

A commitment to explore more sophisticated carbon accounting measures including working with expert partners to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, and plans to set Science Based Targets in 2021.

Partnership with the Savory Institute as frontier founders of the Land to Market program, working to protect and reverse environmental degradation.

A commitment for its Moreno Valley distribution center to be a zero-waste facility by 2023.

distribution center to be a zero-waste facility by 2023. Committed over $1 million dollars in COVID-19 relief donations.

More information about Deckers Brands and its Creating Change Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report can be found at www.deckers.com/responsibility.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has an over 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

SOURCE Deckers Brands

Related Links

http://www.deckers.com

