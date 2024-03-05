INTRODUCING AHNU®, FOOTWEAR FOR THOSE WHO LIVE ONE STEP AHEAD

Fusing High-Performance Technology with Timeless Style, AHNU Is Designed For Those Always Moving Forward

GOLETA, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHNU®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), launches today and introduces the star of its inaugural capsule, the Sequence 1 sneaker. Guided by the fusion of performance and aesthetic, AHNU enters the market with the introduction of timeless designs that feature cutting-edge technologies crafted for all-day wear and catered to those who live one step ahead.

The AHNU Sequence 1 was created for individuals who thrive in the pursuit of their goals, aiming to inspire them to not just meet but surpass limitations. Every pair of AHNU sneakers reflects the belief that style and performance can coexist harmoniously. Embracing innovative materials and processes, AHNU is dedicated to fusing the benefits of high-performance technologies with timeless styles.

"AHNU was born out of a vision to redefine the narrative of footwear by creating a super sneaker brand that transcends functionality, blending style and innovation seamlessly," said Dave Powers, Deckers Brands President & CEO. "We take a consumer centric approach to aspirational design, inspired by those who are always on the go and have a need for all day versatility and performance. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of materials, innovation, and design to bring the next great solution in footwear to the world.

AHNU was developed by a team of passionate and dedicated shoe designers, leveraging talent behind iconic brands UGG and HOKA, as well as the Deckers X Lab innovation hub. As a part of Deckers Brands, known for engineering shoes with ultimate performance and style, AHNU operates on the forefront in design, development, and production.

AHNU's first capsule will contain the Sequence 1 sneakers, pairing vintage silhouettes with modern performance materials designed to be a go-to daily companion. Crafted with a high rebound, durable PEBA foam, the Sequence 1 ensures a stable and smooth stride. Its innovative design includes a responsive carbon-fiber plate that allows wearers to comfortably roll through their day, every day. AHNU's first capsule showcases a commitment to blending form and function, empowering individuals to move through life with unmatched comfort, style, and confidence.

The AHNU Sequence 1, will be available in low, mid, and high variations, each priced at $225, $240, and $255, respectively. These models are currently available at select premium retailers in the New York marketplace and will be available for purchase online starting March 14. Explore these styles now at ahnu.co .

About AHNU

AHNU®, founded by the creative minds behind UGG® and HOKA®, is dedicated to reshaping the future of footwear with an emphasis on style and innovation. Designed in California, AHNU is pushing boundaries by fusing the benefits of high-performance technology with timeless style crafted for all-day wear.

About Deckers

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva®, Sanuk®, and AHNU®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has 50 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

SOURCE Deckers Brands