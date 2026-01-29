Deckorators Expands PGA TOUR Presence with New Player Sponsorships and 2026 Event Lineup

Deckorators' PGA TOUR pros teeing off at Farmers Insurance Open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckorators ®, the leading innovator in outdoor living solutions, today announced the expansion of its PGA TOUR marketing partnership , unveiling a roster of four PGA TOUR golfers representing the brand throughout the 2026 season, alongside a robust onsite presence at three marquee PGA TOUR events across North America.

As part of its expanded sponsorship program, Deckorators will welcome the following PGA TOUR athletes this year:

Ryan Gerard , winner of the 2025 Barracuda Championship, now with back-to-back second-place finishes to start the 2026 season: most recently at The American Express 2026 in California, and in mid-January at the Sony Open in Hawaii, marking one of the strongest performances of his PGA TOUR career

, winner of the 2025 Barracuda Championship, now with back-to-back second-place finishes to start the 2026 season: most recently at The American Express 2026 in California, and in mid-January at the Sony Open in Hawaii, marking one of the strongest performances of his PGA TOUR career Vince Whaley , a consistent competitor known for his versatility and steady play

, a consistent competitor known for his versatility and steady play Jesper Svensson , an international standout making his mark on the PGA TOUR

, an international standout making his mark on the PGA TOUR Pontus Nyholm, whose control and competitive drive continue to elevate his presence on tour

"Golf is a natural extension of the Deckorators brand, bringing together performance, precision, and premium design," said Michelle Hendricks , Director of Marketing at Deckorators. "These athletes embody the same attention to detail, discipline, and pursuit of excellence that define our outdoor living products. That shared commitment to performance and craftsmanship makes this a natural partnership, and we're proud to support them throughout the season."

In addition to player sponsorships, Deckorators will be on-site at three PGA TOUR events in 2026, offering hands-on opportunities for fans to experience Deckorators products:

Farmers Insurance Open (January 29–February 1), Torrey Pines Golf Course—South Course, San Diego, CA, USA. Deckorators will be featured through the Deckorators Fan Deck at the 14th green, offering fans a premium gathering space with elevated views of Torrey Pines Reserve and the Pacific Ocean.

(January 29–February 1), Torrey Pines Golf Course—South Course, San Diego, CA, USA.

RBC Canadian Open (June 11–14), TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley—North Course, Caledon, Ontario, Canada.

(June 11–14), TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley—North Course, Caledon, Ontario, Canada. BMW Championship (August 20–23), Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, MO, USA.

Deckorators' onsite activations will showcase the brand's innovative decking, railing, and outdoor living solutions, reinforcing its commitment to performance-driven design and durability in real-world environments. That same performance-first mindset will also extend beyond the course and into key industry events, including the 2026 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders' Show® (IBS) in Orlando, FL, February 17–19.

In a nod to Deckorators' role as the Official Decking and Railing Sponsor of the PGA TOUR, the brand's booth at IBS 2026 will feature interactive golf experiences, including a putting green and golf simulator, along with opportunities for attendees to play against PGA TOUR professionals. Booth visitors can also pick up golf-themed Deckorators swag and enter to win branded golf bags and PGA TOUR tickets, with two Deckorators-sponsored PGA TOUR professionals—Pontus Nyholm and Jesper Svensson—appearing in the Deckorators booth during the show.

For more information on the Deckorators' PGA TOUR partnership and event schedule, visit deckorators.com/pages/events .

About Deckorators

Deckorators®, the first name in decking, railing, and accessories, invented the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category and has since led the industry with innovative decking and railing products. With dependably on-trend designs, Deckorators lets DIYers and builders extend their creative ideas from a home's interior to its outdoor living spaces. Deckorators is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company.

To learn more about Deckorators decking and railing accessories, visit www.deckorators.com or call 1-800-556-8449.

Follow Deckorators on:

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries—UFP Packaging, UFP Construction, and UFP Retail Solutions—manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging, and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com .

SOURCE Deckorators®