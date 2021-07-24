Decline in US Dairy Product Shipments Unlikely to be Offset by Growth in Substitute Products

CLEVELAND, July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US shipments of dairy and substitute products are forecast to see marginal annual declines in nominal terms through 2025, according to Dairy & Substitute Products: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. That contraction will largely reflect a high base, with elevated 2020 levels owing to high cheese prices. Comparing 2025 to 2019, shipments are projected to rise 0.9% per year. Nevertheless, long-term historical declines in per-capita consumption of fluid milk and frozen dairy are expected to continue.

Increasing consumer consciousness regarding the impact of the dairy industry on animal welfare, contribution to the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and deforestation and climate change will support a shift in the product mix from dairy to substitute products. However, to keep this trend progressing, manufacturers will need to address expanding consumer awareness of the negative environmental impacts of the plant-based substitutes industry, extensive degree of processing, and use of genetically modified organisms.

A faster drop in nominal value terms will be prevented by:

elevated animal feed prices

growth in population and disposable personal income

increasing output of food and beverage products incorporating dairy

recent research showing that dairy products high in fat (e.g., butter, cheese) have a neutral, rather than negative impact on health and longevity

These and other key insights are featured in Dairy & Substitute Products: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US dairy and substitute product shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

cheese

fluid milk and cream

frozen dairy

yogurt

creamery butter

other products such as cottage cheese; dairy substitutes; and dry, condensed, and evaporated milk

To illustrate historical trends, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Dairy-Substitute-Products-United-States-FF10013/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Consumer Goods reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group