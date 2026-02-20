The Salvation Army Launches the World's First Digital Thrift Store on Roblox

Iconic charitable organization 'levels up' its mission with Gen Z and Gen Alpha

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army is introducing its thrift brand to a new generation with the launch of "Thrift Score," the world's first digital thrift store on Roblox. Designed to engage Gen Z and Gen Alpha where they already shop, play, and express themselves, the experience launches on Feb. 19 and invites players to explore thrift-inspired digital finds for their in-game avatars.

"Thrift Score" reimagines a Salvation Army Thrift Store as a fully explorable and shoppable digital environment, introducing the brand and its thrift offering to an audience that might have never visited a thrift store in the real world. Stocked with creator and brand collaborations, player donations, and digital replicas of real Salvation Army items, players can browse racks to uncover rare and limited edition items at accessible price points, ensuring broad participation across Roblox's player base.

"Thrifting has always been about more than price—it's about creativity, individuality and purpose," said Lt. Colonel Mark Nelson, ARC Commander at The Salvation Army. "By bringing our thrift store into Roblox, we're introducing a new generation to the spirit of thrifting at Salvation Army in a way that feels natural to how they explore, play, and express themselves today."

"Thrift Score" is integrated directly into several popular Roblox games— like Seaboard City and Daycare Party—placing the thrift store inside environments players already love and actively explore.

The experience also features special, limited-edition UGC items donated by some of Roblox's most influential creators, with select designs spotlighted throughout the store. Participating influencers include @PrestonPlayz , @BriannaPlayz and @RussoPlays , each contributing their own take on thrift-inspired digital fashion.

"For me, everything starts with play," said Preston Arsement (@PrestonPlayz). "Play is how we connect, how we create, and how we open the door to something bigger. But if you lead with play, heart follows. Partnering with The Salvation Army is a perfect example of that—players get to have fun, express themselves, and then realize they're part of something meaningful. When you combine play with heart, you can make a real impact."

Just like in the real world, proceeds from "Thrift Score" support The Salvation Army's mission to help people in need through rehabilitation, recovery and community programs nationwide.

The Salvation Army's digital thrift store is now live on Roblox. Players can search for "Thrift Score" at salvationarmythriftscore.com to explore the experience.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helped nearly 24 million people in 2023 overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 7,000 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS.

