The Salvation Army Brings Relief to Those Impacted by Winter Storm Fern

The Salvation Army is responding to Winter Storm Fern by providing shelter and needed resources to people and families who have sought safe shelter, and are prepared to serve those impacted by the storms in the days and weeks that follow, prioritizing people most vulnerable to dangerous cold and severe conditions. The Salvation Army is coordinating with local corps, emergency management officials, and community partners across impacted areas. As conditions warrant in each community, The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) teams are responding with warming centers, food and hydration, emotional and spiritual care, and other support for first responders and displaced residents.

"At The Salvation Army, we do everything we can to keep the vulnerable members of our communities as safe as possible every day of the year, and that includes through extreme winter weather," said The Salvation Army's national commander, Commissioner Merle Heatwhole. "In communities across the country, our local units are serving hot meals, activating mobile outreach and response efforts, and assisting those at risk of losing power and/or shelter. Because of the generosity of the American public, we can continue to serve in these ways for as long as need persists."

The Salvation Army is currently providing, or prepared to provide, the following services as conditions warrant:

Emergency Shelter: The Salvation Army operates 7,400 facilities across the country, many of which can serve as warming centers when local conditions require additional aid.

The Salvation Army operates 7,400 facilities across the country, many of which can serve as warming centers when local conditions require additional aid. Cold Weather Gear Distribution: Warm clothing, blankets, and essential items are being collected and distributed in partnership with local communities.

Warm clothing, blankets, and essential items are being collected and distributed in partnership with local communities. Hot Meals & Warm Drinks: Hot meals, snacks, and beverages are available to help provide nourishment and warmth.

Hot meals, snacks, and beverages are available to help provide nourishment and warmth. Utility & Rent Assistance: Support is available to help ensure vulnerable households can keep heat and essential utilities on during the coldest months.

How to Help:

The most effective way to support The Salvation Army's extreme weather response is through financial contributions. These funds allow teams to meet urgent and evolving needs quickly and effectively.

A media kit with photos and additional resources is available HERE .

For media inquiries, please click HERE .

About The Salvation Army

In 2024, The Salvation Army helped 28 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

SOURCE The Salvation Army