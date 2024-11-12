Decorate with Luxurious Christmas Yard Decor from Gemmy

Magnificent SPARKLE® RIBBON DECOR in Shiny Iridescent and Red Metallic Styles

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday decorators looking for affordable luxury will fall in love with Gemmy's stylish line of SPARKLE® Ribbons yard décor. Offered in stunning iridescent and red metallic finishes, this collection transforms any space into a dazzling holiday display.

SPARKLE® Iridescent Ribbons with White Lights and Red Metallic Bows

Holiday decorators looking for affordable luxury will love Gemmy's stylish line of SPARKLE® Ribbons yard decor.

Magnificent in stature and construction, the SPARKLE® Iridescent Ribbons 6-ft Buck and 4.25-ft Doe exude sophistication and glamour. Adorned with red metallic bows and silver berry accents, these majestic figures sparkle with dozens of white LED lights, adding elegance and beauty to any indoor or outdoor display.

Expand your collection with more iridescent pieces featuring red metallic accents and sparkling white lights:

A glorious 6-ft winged Angel with a red bow, silver berries, and red sleeve accents

with a red bow, silver berries, and red sleeve accents A playful 6-ft Snowman with an orange carrot nose, red bow, and silver berries

with an orange carrot nose, red bow, and silver berries A Gift Box Trio accented with modern, angular red bows

accented with modern, angular red bows A 4-ft Labrador Retriever constructed with iridescent and red metallic ribbons, a Santa hat with holly berries, and white fur trim

Spectacular as a centerpiece for any elegant Christmas display is the nearly 10-ft wide and 8.6-ft tall Ornament Archway. Crafted with beautiful two-tone silver and gold iridescent ribbons, this amazing archway sparkles with 300 white LED lights.

SPARKLE® Red Metallic Ribbons with White Lights

For an eye-catching pop of color, the Red Metallic Ribbon collection offers decorators four beautiful red options that are also complete with dozens of sparkling white LED lights.

Featuring decorative, swirled rails, a beautiful 4-ft wide Sleigh adds one-of-a-kind glamour to indoor or outdoor Christmas decorations. What sleigh is complete without Santa? The 6-ft red metallic Santa includes a plush white beard with black accents. Stunning and unique, a 6-ft red metallic Buck makes a showstopping display, and a giant 3.75-ft Red Bow adds the perfect finishing touch.

Shop at The Home Depot for Gemmy's beautiful SPARKLE® Ribbons Christmas collection.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

