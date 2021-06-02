Decorating for Summer Look - Ballard Releases Dramatic New 2021 Furniture & Home Decor Catalog

ATLANTA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Design's Lookbooks have become a go-to resource for professional designers and interior design lovers looking for the latest trends in home fashion. The Summer 2021 LOOKBOOK showcases Ballard experts' favorite decorating ideas for the summer season.

"This year, we're taking the long summer days nice and easy with crisp white, waves of nautical blue, and cool ideas for carefree outdoor entertaining," says Karen Mooney, president of Ballard Designs.

The Summer Lookbook is published! Ballard Designs experts show latest trends and best design ideas for summer home and patio decor. Find gorgeous new decorating and furniture ideas. "Ballard Designs Sunday Daybed with colorful, summer decor."

This summer's edition features ways to make every day feel like a vacation with a resort-worthy backyard. Beautiful images and tips create 5-star spots for lounging, sunning and serving lucky guests. Lookbook fans will also discover front porch decorating ideas for summer and easy decorating for a summer party.

Ballard experts predict that whimsical prints and fresh blue color will take center stage this summer, indoors and out, on fabrics, wallpaper, tabletop and more.

But summer happens indoors too, so this book invites design inside with dazzling florals, playful patterns and sunny colors to keep summer looking breezy and easy.

"Some colors just feel like vacation," Mooney notes. "We're loving cornflower blue everywhere from poolside to bedside to create a fresh summer vibe you can bask in all year-round."

Ballard Designs partner and award-winning designer, Suzanne Kasler, is featured in the summer Lookbook with new looks for her best-selling collections showcasing their standout designer details.

Online Catalog

The Lookbook is shoppable on mobile and desktop for purchasing from home with a few simple clicks. In addition, Ballard's online catalog features inspiration for every space in the home, from the entry and living room to the bedroom, kitchen and home office. It makes browsing a high-end designer showroom possible without leaving home.

Contact: Ann Bailey at 404-603-7239 at [email protected]

Ballard Designs is an omnichannel retailer offering a unique curation of home furnishings and decor from all periods and provenance. We travel the world for inspiration, translating new trends in fashion, color and style into exclusive products shoppers won't find anywhere else. Ballard also offers hundreds of custom options, expert design advice and inspiration, empowering customers to unleash their inner decorator. Ballard Designs is one of the Qurate Retail Group portfolio brands, including QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnett Hill® and Grandin Road®.

SOURCE Ballard Designs