Deel Partners with MoonPay to Enable Stablecoin Salary Payouts for Global Workers

New partnership will allow Deel's workers to receive payroll in stablecoins, expanding fast, flexible payment options for distributed teams worldwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the leader in global crypto payments and stablecoin infrastructure, announced a new partnership with Deel, the all-in-one global payroll and HR platform. Together, MoonPay and Deel will further enhance stablecoin salary payouts for workers and expand these capabilities to employees around the world, offering a faster and more flexible way to get paid.

Deel helps companies hire, manage, pay, and equip any worker, anywhere. This partnership builds on Deel's continued expansion into crypto-enabled payroll, integrating MoonPay's stablecoin conversion and payout capabilities to support compliant salary payments directly to users' non-custodial crypto wallets.

The rollout begins next month, initially supporting workers based in the UK and EU, and expanding to the U.S. in a second phase.

"Deel is transforming global payroll for the modern workforce, and MoonPay is proud to support their mission with enterprise-grade stablecoin payouts," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Founder at MoonPay. "This partnership represents a major step forward in bringing digital assets into real-world financial use cases like salary payments."

"At Deel, we are committed to giving the global workforce ultimate flexibility in how they receive their earnings," said Thierry Edde, Head of Crypto at Deel. "By integrating MoonPay's infrastructure, we're expanding our suite of payment options, making it even easier for workers to access their pay instantly and securely via stablecoins."

Stablecoin Payroll for a Global Workforce

As part of the partnership, Deel users will be able to opt into receiving salary payments in stablecoins, providing a modern alternative to traditional cross-border transfers. MoonPay will provide the conversion, wallet delivery, and off-ramp flexibility needed to make stablecoin payroll usable end-to-end.

This creates a streamlined experience for global workers seeking faster access to earnings and greater control over how they manage their income.

Why Stablecoin Payouts Matter

Stablecoin salary payments offer significant advantages for Deel's global user base:

Faster payouts: Near-instant settlement compared to traditional banking rails





Protection from volatility: Stablecoins can help preserve value in high-inflation regions





can help preserve value in high-inflation regions Global accessibility: Workers without reliable banking can still receive funds securely

About Deel

The way the world works has changed – and Deel has built the standard to power it all. We make it effortless to hire, manage, pay, and equip any worker, anywhere. Deel is one platform for payroll, HR, benefits, mobility, performance, and device management across 150+ countries. Built on owned infrastructure, powered by AI, and supported by thousands of local experts, Deel helps businesses scale smarter, faster, and more compliantly. Trusted by 40,000+ customers, and created to become a global brand people love. Learn more at deel.com.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

