MoonPay Launches "MoonPay Deposits" to Simplify Wallet-to-Wallet Crypto Transfers, Now Available in Wallet in Telegram

Over 100M users can now fund their Wallet in Telegram accounts using crypto from any supported wallet or blockchain

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the global leader in crypto payments, today announced the launch of MoonPay Deposits, a solution that allows users to fund applications using crypto from an existing wallet, regardless of the token or blockchain. Users choose a token they would like to send, and MoonPay automatically manages the swapping, bridging, and cross-chain routing behind the scenes, delivering the final balance in the user's chosen asset. The solution is now available in the self-custodial TON Wallet, a part of Wallet in Telegram's dual-wallet setup.

When transferring funds between wallets, users often spend time and effort ensuring multiple transaction details are correct. Sending the wrong asset or using the wrong network can lead to failed transactions or lost funds. MoonPay Deposits removes this friction by securely managing compatibility, routing, and delivery in a single flow, helping to ensure that funds arrive in the correct wallet and in the correct asset.

"Users shouldn't have to buy new assets or navigate complex steps just to fund an account," said Ivan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of MoonPay. "We simplify the process by letting people use the crypto they already have while we handle the technicalities behind the scenes, making it easier to move value across the ecosystem and access a broader range of applications."

Built and operated entirely on MoonPay's infrastructure, MoonPay Deposits supports an end-to-end experience from deposit detection through final asset delivery and integrates natively into partner environments.

New Ways to Fund TON Wallet for Over 100M Users

With this launch, more than 100 million users can now fund their TON Wallet using crypto held on other networks, with assets automatically converted into the tokens supported by the platform. This will significantly reduce the friction of getting started with TON Wallet and entering the broader Telegram ecosystem of decentralized applications.

Whether users hold BTC, ETH, SOL, stablecoins, or other digital assets, MoonPay conducts the conversion behind the scenes, with stablecoins converted at a 1:1 rate, and delivers TON or other supported assets directly into Wallet in Telegram.

"One of the biggest challenges in crypto adoption is the first step – getting users funded and ready to participate. Until now, using TON Wallet meant already having assets on TON, which created unnecessary friction and limited access to the broader ecosystem. Now, we're removing that barrier entirely. Users can bring their funds directly into TON Wallet from other networks, without unnecessary conversions, exchanges or lock-ins," said Andrew Rogozov, founder and CEO of The Open Platform and Wallet in Telegram. "Our goal is simple: make entering, and exiting, TON ecosystem as seamless as using a custodial wallet, while preserving the freedom and control of self-custody."

How It Works

Funding an account takes just a few steps:

Open TON Wallet , tap "Deposit" and choose between Stablecoins and Other Crypto options

, tap "Deposit" and choose between and Other options Select the token you want to convert and network you want to send from – this will trigger the creation of a wallet address

you want to convert and network you want to send from – this will trigger the creation of a address Copy the deposit address or scan the QR code

Paste the address into your wallet or exchange withdrawal page

or exchange withdrawal page Enter the amount, making sure it meets the minimum requirement

Review the details and confirm the transfer

MoonPay handles any swaps and cross-chain routing, credits the user in their chosen crypto, and can automatically send the funds to their preferred destination wallet.

To learn more, visit moonpay.com/business/deposits.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

About Wallet in Telegram

Wallet in Telegram is a digital asset solution natively embedded into Telegram's interface. Backed by The Open Platform, Wallet in Telegram has gained 150M+ registered users to date and continues to grow. The company offers a dual-wallet experience with Crypto Wallet (a multi-chain wallet for trading and sending crypto to contacts) and TON Wallet (a self-custodial wallet with access to TON ecosystem of apps and TON-based digital assets).

To learn more, visit https://wallet.tg/

