By aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Deep Surface | Immersive embodies a global mission to protect the oceans. In addition to raising awareness, the updated project is committed to making a tangible impact on ocean conservation efforts.

Background

Deep Surface was originally conceived by composer and artist Gabriel E. Pulido in Paris, France, as a multidisciplinary performance that united music, video art by artist Sabrina Montiel-Soto, and live dance/movement by multimedia artis Walid Breidi. The project debuted in Miami Beach, where choreographer and dancer Sandra Portal-Andreu contributed to its dance creation. Early versions of the work received support from UNESCO's Ocean Commission and the City of Miami Beach, highlighting its global relevance.

As Pulido recognized the urgent need to address the increasing environmental impact on the world's oceans, he joined forces again with visual artist Montiel-Soto to reimagine the project as an even more immersive experience. Together, they are crafting a new iteration that amplifies the project's dual mission: to inspire awe through artistic expression and to deepen understanding of the environmental challenges facing our oceans. As prominent marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Sylvia Earle so profoundly stated:

"Knowing is the key to caring, and with caring, there is hope that people will be motivated to take positive actions. They might not care even if they know, but they can't care if they are unaware."

A Call to Action

Deep Surface | Immersive is both an artistic endeavor and a call to action. Through a collaboration with the World Council of Peoples for the United Nations (WCPUN), proceeds from the project will support organizations dedicated to preserving the health of the world's oceans. WCPUN is a non-governmental organization associated with the UN's Department of Global Communications and is serving as the project's fiscal sponsor.

As Deep Surface | Immersive evolves into its next chapter, it promises to captivate audiences with its powerful fusion of art, advocacy, and action, leaving a lasting impression on all who experience it.

Gabriel E. Pulido, composer and general conception

