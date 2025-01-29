Gabó celebrates his beach-landscape album with a limited edition and announces a new LP

The new LP Dawn is set be completed - after several delays - by mid June, in both Dolby Atmos and stereo. The album was started during the pandemic with eight tracks, half of them instrumental, but it has evolved to twelve tracks, mostly songs with lyrics interpreted by guest artists. A first single "Mystic Rocks, New Wind," was released in 2023 followed by two remixes and the new "Ether" slow version just released on Bandcamp. The next singles include The Sky is Bluer feat. Gabriela Besel (2025 version), the instrumental album title Dawn, the song Under the Same Sky, and the album's last track The End of the Road feat. Nozo. Other singles will be announced in the coming months.

Felipe Tichauer, the Grammy®-winning mastering engineer of Red Traxx Mastering, who mixed and mastered the first album and has mastered several of Gabó's tracks over the years, says,

"From the first album, I have considered Gabó's music as true art and him as a very unique talent. I'm excited about the upcoming album and what new sounds he might come up with."

In the meantime until the album releases, Gabó is also doing frequent short live-streaming sessions featuring two sets: Chill/slow and Ambient/meditative, both from his catalog. Information on the next live sessions and other news can be found on gabomusic.com/news or his profiles:

Instagram: @gabomusiq

Facebook: gabomusiq

BlueSky: @gabomusic.bsky.social

X : @gabomusica

About Gabó

Having lived in Europe and in the Americas, Gabó's influences span from Electronic sub-genres such as Chill and Ambient, to Ethnic music of the Americas. His music has been showcased at myriads of contexts, such as live events, The Paris III city hall, the New World Symphony (Miami Beach), live soundtracks for classic movies, and TV. Also he recently composed the music for the documentary film "Breaking the Brick," an interesting co-production between ARTE Tv network (France), Sundance (USA), and Chile. Although his music has been mostly instrumental, collaborations with singers is becoming frequent.

Mystic Rocks, New Wind (Ether version) January 28, 2025, release facts:

Single name: Mystic Rocks, New Wind (Ether version)

Written, arranged, produced, and recorded by Gabó

Flute recorded and performed by Cathi Marro.

Recordings owned and music published by Eclectic Muse © 2025. All Rights Reserved.

Album cover by Gabó; contains a surreal character from a drawing by artist E. Napoletano.

For more information about this release: [email protected]

