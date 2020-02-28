Deepak Chopra and Ismael Cala join forces in Mexico to celebrate 25 years of "The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success"

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World meditation leader Deepak Chopra, and strategist and best-selling author Ismael Cala, will join forces in a retreat to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the book "The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success," organized by Chopra Global.

The retreat will take place from May 13 to 17 in the Riviera Maya on the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, a place that has inspired deep spiritual reflection for thousands of years.

"I developed 'The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success' as a way to break the myth that success is only achieved through hard work, precise planning and driving ambition. For the first time, I will share these powerful teachings in an immersion retreat. Together, we will learn to incorporate these laws to experience success in all its forms−not only material wealth, but fulfilling relationships, creative freedom, emotional stability, energy and zest for life," Chopra explained.

For his part, Ismael Cala thanked Chopra for the invitation: "I am honored to accompany the master again. Our previous collaborations, through meditation challenges in Spanish, attracted hundreds of thousands of people. I now join this retreat, my third with Chopra, to celebrate the full force of 'The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success.'"

Sarah Platt-Finger, co-founder of ISHTA Yoga, LLC, will also participate in the retreat.

What are 'The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success'?

The Law of Pure Potentiality The Law of Giving The Law of Karma The Law of Least Effort The Law of Intention and Desire The Law of Detachment The Law of Dharma

The retreat experience includes practices such as pranayama breathing, chakra toning, primordial sound meditation, yoga classes, application of "The Seven Spiritual Laws" and vegetarian food, inspired by traditional Mayan cuisine.

For more information: https://sevenspirituallaws.chopra.com/espanol/

ABOUT DEEPAK CHOPRA, M.D.

Deepak Chopra, M.D., F.A.C.P., founder of the Chopra Center for Wellbeing and Chopra Foundation, is a world recognized pioneer of integrative medicine and global and personal transformation. He is certified in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology and Metabolism. He is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists. Chopra is the author of more than 80 books and essays, published in over 43 languages. Twenty of them have been declared best-sellers by The New York Times. Time magazine has described Chopra as "one of the century's 100 greatest heroes and icons."

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, Ismael Cala hosts a talk show on channels in about twenty countries. For five and a half years he hosted the CALA show on CNN en Español. A businessman and social entrepreneur, he is the author of eight best-sellers on leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including "El poder de escuchar" (The Power of Listening) and "Despierta con Cala" (Wake Up with Cala). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba (1969) and holds a degree in Art History from Universidad de Oriente. He co-authored the book "Beat the Curve" with Brian Tracy. He is the President and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

