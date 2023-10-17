Deepfake Detection Platform Reality Defender Secures $15 Million in Series A Funding Led by DCVC

News provided by

Reality Defender

17 Oct, 2023, 08:22 ET

Groundbreaking AI-generated media detection platform closes round and adds Explainable AI, Real-Time Call Detection for clients.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender, the premier deepfake and AI-generated media detection platform, today announced it has raised $15 Million in Series A funding. The round was led by DCVC, with participation from Comcast, ex/ante, Partnership Fund for New York City, Rackhouse Venture Capital, and Nat Friedman's AI Grant.

Continue Reading
Reality Defender Founder Team (Left to Right): Ben Colman (Co-Founder, CEO), Ali Shahriyari (Co-Founder, CTO), Gaurav Bharaj (Co-Founder, Head of R&D)
Reality Defender Founder Team (Left to Right): Ben Colman (Co-Founder, CEO), Ali Shahriyari (Co-Founder, CTO), Gaurav Bharaj (Co-Founder, Head of R&D)

Founded in 2021, Reality Defender provides enterprises, content platforms, and governments with bleeding-edge solutions to proactively detect deepfake and AI-generated content across audio, video, images, and text. In just two years, the company has partnered with enterprises, governments, and platforms to detect millions of deepfakes, deflect state-sponsored attackers, stop disinformation, and prevent advanced voice fraud in real time.

"Our incredible team built the only platform capable of stopping the most advanced threats of our time," said Ben Colman, CEO and Co-Founder of Reality Defender. "Our new partners at DCVC not only believe in our platform and our team, but share our vision for growing Reality Defender to fully address the innumerable AI-enabled problems of tomorrow. We're thrilled to work in lockstep with a group so equally passionate about our mission of stopping dangerous deepfakes and GenAI content for good."

"While Generative AI has already created massive productivity boosts for products and companies, it has also significantly reduced the cost for bad actors to create fake news, media, voice, and even fake organizations to target individuals, institutions, banks and whole societies," said DCVC General Partner Ali Tamaseb. "In the face of this dire threat—a whole new cybersecurity category—Reality Defender's best-in-class technology is leading the delivery of an absolute civil necessity: the ability to distinguish between what's real and what isn't."

In addition to fundraising, Reality Defender has launched Explainable AI on the platform's web application. Available today for all clients using Text Detection, Explainable AI enables clients to scan a document and see color coded paragraphs of AI-generated text. Explainable AI for audio, video, and image detection will continue to roll out on the Reality Defender platform in the coming months. The company has also launched real-time voice deepfake detection to select clients, allowing call centers and anti-fraud teams to detect the use of manipulated or fabricated media as it happens.

ABOUT REALITY DEFENDER
Reality Defender is a groundbreaking security platform offering comprehensive deepfake detection. A Y Combinator graduate, Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs alumni, and winner of SXSW Pitch 2023, Reality Defender's proactive deepfake and AI-generated content detection technology is developed by a leadership team with over 20 years of experience in applied research at the intersection of machine learning, data science, and cybersecurity. With models defending against present and future fabrication techniques, Reality Defender is the best way to detect and deter fraudulent text, audio, and visual content, partnering with government agencies and enterprise clients to enhance security and detect fraud. For more information, please visit www.realitydefender.com.

ABOUT DCVC
DCVC is deep tech venture capital. Over more than a dozen years, the firm has backed brilliant entre­pre­neurs using compu­ta­tional approaches to solve trillion-dollar problems in the real world across a broad set of industries, especially those that haven't seen material progress in decades. With billions of dollars of assets under management, DCVC builds long-term rela­tion­ships with the founders it backs. The firm has been with many of its companies from their very start — and through to their recognition by the public markets as category-defining businesses. For more information, please visit www.dcvc.com.

CONTACT: Scott Steinhardt, [email protected]

SOURCE Reality Defender

Also from this source

Reality Defender Launches Best-In-Class Generative Text Detection

Reality Defender Launches Best-In-Class Generative Text Detection

Reality Defender, the award-winning deepfake and AI-generated content detection platform, announced today the launch of its Text Detection feature....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.