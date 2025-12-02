Reality Defender and Law & Forensics Partner to Protect Legal Sector from Deepfake Fraud

Leading deepfake detection platform integrates forensic-grade AI verification into legal workflows to combat synthetic media threats

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender, the award-winning deepfake and AI-generated media detection platform, and Law & Forensics, the pioneering global legal engineering firm specializing in digital forensics and cybersecurity, today announced a strategic partnership to protect the legal sector from a variety of deepfake and AI-enabled threats.

The collaboration integrates Reality Defender's real-time deepfake detection technologies — including its RealScan web application and RealAPI — directly into legal workflows. Attorneys can harness the power of Reality Defender to verify the authenticity of client communications, witness testimony, and digital evidence. This forensic-grade solution addresses the rising threat of synthetic media in legal proceedings, depositions, and high-stakes negotiations.

"Sophisticated deepfake attacks threaten case integrity and enable fraud across the legal sector," said Ben Colman, CEO and Co-Founder of Reality Defender. "By combining our real-time detection with Law & Forensics' forensic expertise, we're giving legal professionals the tools to verify authenticity while maintaining evidentiary standards."

Law & Forensics has been retained by courts, corporations, and regulatory bodies across the United States to provide expert analysis and testimony in complex cyber, privacy, and evidentiary disputes, ensuring that digital evidence withstands the highest legal scrutiny. This partnership addresses urgent security needs as threat actors weaponize AI tools to create fraudulent evidence and impersonate parties in legal matters.

"As synthetic media becomes more accessible, courts and counsel face new challenges authenticating evidence," said Daniel B. Garrie, Esq., Partner at Law & Forensics and Neutral with JAMS.

Interested firms and law offices can start using Reality Defender and Law & Forensics' joint solutions today at https://www.realitydefender.com/lp/partnership-law-and-forensics.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is an award-winning cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, Reality Defender's cloud-based deepfake detection platform and API empowers teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

About Law & Forensics

Law & Forensics is a global legal engineering firm serving clients in all 50 states and more than 25 countries, with solutions for cybersecurity, eDiscovery, forensics, and privacy. The firm works with government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and law firms of all sizes, delivering tailored solutions for complex litigations and investigations.

