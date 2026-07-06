Plastic Surgery Claims: July Malpractice Risk Review--Insights to Reduce Patient Harm and Malpractice Exposure

NAPA, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, today released "Plastic Surgery Claims: July Malpractice Risk Review," the newest edition in a monthly series of specialty-focused analyses designed to support patient safety and clinical risk management.

Each month in 2026, The Doctors Company will explore malpractice risk trends in a different medical specialty, offering evidence-based insights drawn from real claims data to help clinicians and healthcare leaders better understand how patient harm occurs and why negligence allegations arise.

"Plastic Surgery Claims: July Malpractice Risk Review," available at thedoctors.com/plasticsurgeryMRR, brings together three complimentary analyses that highlight key areas of risk within plastic surgery practices:

Contributing factors to patient harm: Identifies common drivers of plastic surgery malpractice claims, including technical skill and issues related to patient behavior.





Identifies common drivers of plastic surgery malpractice claims, including technical skill and issues related to patient behavior. Negligence allegations: Analyzes negligence allegations in plastic surgery to help clinicians and staff proactively identify and address risk.





Analyzes negligence allegations in plastic surgery to help clinicians and staff proactively identify and address risk. Case summary for delayed diagnosis of bowel perforation during liposuction: Illustrates the importance of communication and documentation for safe patient care, including informed consent, postoperative instructions, timely diagnosis of complications, and patient follow-up.

"Malpractice claims provide a powerful lens into how and why patient harm occurs," said Julie Ritzman, MBA, CPHRM, Senior Vice President, Patient Safety and Risk Management, The Doctors Company, part of TDC Group. "By analyzing claims, we can uncover patterns that may be missed in day-to-day practice for plastic surgeons. These insights help clinicians strengthen communication, sharpen clinical decision-making, and improve care processes, while supporting safer care for every patient."

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage—and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual clinicians to academic medical systems—more than 200,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with direct written premiums of over $2.5 billion annually and $12 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Copyrighted by and used with permission of Candello a division of The Risk Management Foundation of the Harvard Medical Institutions Incorporated, all rights reserved.

SOURCE The Doctors Company