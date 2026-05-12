DeepIntent Appoints Ian Colley as Chief Marketing Officer

Expands Leadership Team as Healthcare Marketing Shifts Toward More Specialized, Data-Driven Solutions

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), today announced the appointment of Ian Colley as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Colley will lead the company's global brand, marketing and communications strategy and will report to DeepIntent's Founder and CEO, Chris Paquette.

"The standard for healthcare marketing has fundamentally risen as the industry advances toward increasingly personalized treatment amid ever-growing overall demand. As a result, we're seeing healthcare marketers move away from generalist solutions toward technology built for the specific challenges of bringing new treatments to market," said Paquette. "Ian has a rare combination of strategic storytelling and deep industry knowledge that will supercharge the way we bring new, innovative solutions to market. We are excited to welcome him to DeepIntent as we continue to expand and scale our team at all levels."

Colley brings nearly 30 years of experience scaling high-performing marketing and communications organizations across leading technology companies. He most recently served as the CMO at The Trade Desk where he led all aspects of global marketing, communications, editorial content, content marketing, and social media. Previously, he spent more than 20 years at IBM, leading communications for a range of divisions including IBM Cloud, IBM Corporate, IBM Global Services, and IBM Europe. Earlier in his career, Colley held leadership roles at Edward Novotny & Associates and the Weiser Walek Group, where he managed communications for clients including Goldman Sachs, Barclays Bank, Nuveen, Club Med, and COMEX. He's a frequent speaker across prominent stages including CES, Cannes Lions, and Brandweek.

"As an industry that develops very high-value products relevant to very specific audiences, healthcare and pharma stand to benefit from advances in artificial intelligence and data science more than any other," said Colley. "By understanding how to optimize the success of new treatments in market, DeepIntent is pioneering new integrations of human insight and AI that will significantly improve outcomes for pharma, healthcare providers, and consumers. I couldn't be more excited to join Chris and the team to help advance this important mission."

Colley's appointment follows the March 2026 launch of DeepIntent Helix™. Helix, a purpose-built healthcare marketing cloud, gives marketers and their partners the foundation to build advanced, differentiated healthcare marketing solutions on top of DeepIntent's decade-long investment in health data infrastructure. The platform gives partners access to granular healthcare and media insights across more than 3.7 million healthcare providers and 240+ million patient lives.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the leading healthcare marketing demand-side platform, purpose-built to help marketers plan, activate, and optimize data-driven campaigns with speed and precision. Trusted by the world's top healthcare brands and their agencies, DeepIntent uniquely unites media, identity, and real-world clinical data to power privacy-safe, omnichannel marketing across every screen. Backed by patented technology and proven outcomes, DeepIntent's platform delivers measurable audience quality and script lift at scale. Learn more at www.deepintent.com.

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SOURCE DeepIntent