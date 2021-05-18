DeepIntent Expands Healthcare Marketplace By Integrating Major Supply Sources

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the leading independent healthcare marketing technology company built purposefully to influence patient health and business outcomes, today announced significant momentum and the overall expansion of its Healthcare Marketplace coupled with zero-fee programmatic trading for self-service clients buying direct publisher deals. With this initiative, the company simplifies access to premium publishers while extending its already substantial reach into valuable patient and healthcare provider audiences. DeepIntent now offers direct access to publishers such as ActiveBeat, AllMedX, and Everyday Health, and integrations with leading supply-side platforms (SSPs), including Magnite DV+, Xandr, Pubmatic, and TripleLift.

The company's Healthcare Marketplace growth is critical for clients and publishers to reach relevant audiences, especially with Connected TV (CTV), one of digital advertising's fastest-growing channels. eMarketer recently projected a 48.6% growth in CTV over last year, totaling $13.41 billion. DeepIntent has prioritized staying in lockstep with this growth, increasing its CTV and Addressable Video On Demand (VOD) inventory even further by striking deals with companies including Tubi.TV, A&E, E.W. Scripps, Dish, and ViacomCBS.

Cookieless targeting is also top of mind across the industry as Chrome's 2022 deadline approaches. DeepIntent's recent integration with Prebid, the open-source header bidding wrapper used by most major publishers today, gives publishers the ability to transact without cookies by matching their first-party data with the company's 1.6 million verified and opted-in HCP and 300 million consumer profiles in real-time. This unmatched reach and scale are essential for pharmaceutical marketers to connect patients and providers in a cookieless way.

"DeepIntent has been quietly leading the industry in cookieless targeting since September 2019 when it was one of the first DSPs to integrate LiveRamp's IdentityLink ID," said Greg Smith, CRO, DeepIntent. "The addition of new publishers and SSPs integrated with cookieless ID solutions, such as LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) and Unified ID 2.0, will bolster DeepIntent's already industry-leading reach when Chrome eliminates third-party cookies in 2022."

DeepIntent's recently launched zero-fee trading incentive reduces the friction for clients and publishers to transact deals together within its Healthcare Marketplace. Coordinating both programmatic buys and direct deals within DeepIntent's DSP improves efficiencies for clients by leveraging HIPAA-compliant data to plan, activate, measure, and optimize patient campaigns, and first-party data for HCP campaigns. The efficiencies for publishers are equally appealing; integrated publishers are driving higher yields and performance by leveraging the company's award-winning and patent-pending technologies to identify high-value audiences and automate complex reporting operations, such as provider-level data.

"When third-party cookies are deprecated, healthcare advertisers will be looking for innovative solutions for reaching verified HCPs on endemic sites, like Haymarket's Medical Network, through platforms like DeepIntent that use cookieless IDs," stated Louis Naimoli, Director Programmatic Sales, Strategy & Business Development - Haymarket Media.

DeepIntent is committed to the continuous growth of its marketplace and empowering publishers and healthcare marketers to seamlessly plan and activate campaigns with superior audience quality and cookieless match rate to further the company's ultimate goal of providing positive patient outcomes.

