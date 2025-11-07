DeepL CEO joins German Federal Chancellor's Strategy Group for Technology and Innovation

Strategiekreis für Technologie und Innovation is ushering a new era for German technology and AI

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a global AI product and research company, today announced the appointment of its CEO, Jarek Kutylowski, in the German Federal Chancellor's Strategy Group for Technology and Innovation. This strategy group is the highest advisory body on technology and innovation to the Chancellery.

Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder of DeepL, commented: "I'm excited to join the Strategiekreis für Technologie und Innovation des Bundeskanzlers representing the AI industry perspective at historically pivotal times for our society. The anticipated productivity gains from AI are expected to surpass those seen in previous innovation waves, such as the internet and cloud computing and we must act now as a nation if we want to benefit from these opportunities."

"While Germany has a strong industrial and scientific foundation, there are challenges in the implementation and scaling of AI technologies. However, it is not too late for Germany to assume a global leadership role in this area. It is encouraging to see that technology, particularly AI, is becoming a matter of national priority to ensure long-term economic resilience."

The Strategy Group, which includes high-ranking representatives from science and industry, aims to strengthen Germany's research and innovation system to better compete globally. Discussions at the inaugural meeting highlighted the rapid global development of AI and its potential to enhance productivity across various sectors, including science, business, and public administration.

Kutylowski further added: "It is crucial to view AI not just as an isolated industry but as a transformative force that impacts all levels of the economy and society, while acting for the benefit of all in society. The German ecosystem needs to be strengthened by fostering growth, competitiveness, sustainability, resilience, and technological sovereignty. To achieve this, we must act to harness our innovation potential and successfully translate these advancements into practice. I look forward to working with my peers in the Strategic Group to make this vision a reality."

Members of the Federal Government:

Friedrich Merz | Federal Chancellor

Lars Klingbeil | Deputy Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance

Katherina Reiche | Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy

Dorothee Bär | Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space

Dr. Karsten Wildberger | Federal Ministry for Digital Transformation and Government Modernisation

Thorsten Frei | Federal Minister and Head of the Federal Chancellery

The full list of members include:

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Thomas Weber | acatech President – Chair of the Steering Committee

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Holger Hanselka | President of the Fraunhofer Society

Prof. Dietmar Harhoff, Ph.D. | Director at the Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition

Dr. Jarosław Kutyłowski | Founder and CEO of DeepL SE

Prof. Dr. Astrid Lambrecht | Chair of the Board of Directors of Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH in the Helmholtz Association

Peter Leibinger | Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TRUMPF; President of the BDI

Prof. Dr. Özlem Türeci | Co-founder and CMO of BioNTech SE

Grazia Vittadini | CTO and Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG

About DeepL



DeepL is a global AI product and research company focused on building secure, intelligent solutions to complex business problems. Over 200,000 business customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets today trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation, improved writing and real-time voice translation. Building on a history of innovation, quality and security, DeepL continues to expand its offerings beyond the field of Language, including DeepL Agent - an autonomous AI assistant designed to transform the way businesses and knowledge workers get work done. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jarek Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures. For more information on DeepL, visit www.deepl.com.

SOURCE DeepL