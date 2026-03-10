Manual translation processes still stifling enterprises despite surge in AI spending, finds DeepL research

COLOGNE, Germany, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Language AI Report, "Borderless Business: Transforming Translation in the Age of AI", from DeepL, a global AI product and research company, reveals that while enterprises are increasingly investing in AI, many have yet to integrate automation into core systems and still rely on manual workflows for critical global operations. Based on survey data from business leaders in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan, the report examines how enterprises manage multilingual workflows today and identifies translation as one of the most overlooked – yet critical to day-to-day operations.

Key findings include:

35% of global businesses still rely on fully manual translation workflows

33% use traditional translation automation, such as translation management systems combined with human review

Only 17% have deployed next-generation AI tools (LLMs or agentic AI) for translation, meaning 83% have not

33% cite global expansion as their primary driver for investing in Language AI

"AI is everywhere, but efficiency is not," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder of DeepL. "Most companies have deployed AI in some form, yet few achieve real productivity at scale because core workflows remain designed around people, not systems. That's why fixing the workflow, not just the model, is essential."

The report shows that translation now plays a direct role across multiple business functions, with enterprises reporting the strongest operational impact in:

Sales and marketing (26%)

Customer support (23%)

Legal and finance (22%)

At the same time, the report shows growing recognition of the need for change, with 71% of business leaders saying that transforming workflows with AI is a priority for 2026. Looking ahead, respondents expect the greatest returns from AI-driven translation in customer experience, employee productivity, sales performance, and faster time-to-market, reflecting growing pressure on organizations to demonstrate measurable AI ROI.

"It's not just about language – it's about processes and structure," said Harry Witzthum, Chief of Digital Transformation and AI at Caritas. "Organizations need to rethink whether their operating models are actually designed to deliver on the promises that AI brings."

About the DeepL 2026 Language AI Report

The report examines how enterprises are approaching translation and multilingual operations in the AI era, combining quantitative survey data with practitioner insights. The full report is available at: https://www.deepl-reports.com/borderlessbusiness/en/

About DeepL

DeepL is a global AI product and research company focused on building secure, intelligent solutions to complex business problems. Over 200,000 business customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets today trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation, improved writing and real-time voice translation. Building on a history of innovation, quality and security, DeepL continues to expand its offerings beyond the field of Language, including DeepL Agent – an autonomous AI assistant designed to transform the way businesses and knowledge workers get work done. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jarek Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures. For more information on DeepL, visit www.deepl.com .

