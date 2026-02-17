DeepL Launches on AWS Marketplace, Supercharging Global Business with AI Translation Power

COLOGNE, Germany, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a global AI product and research company, today announced its availability in AWS Marketplace. Customers can now access DeepL's market-leading AI translation and writing assistance solutions via the DeepL API through AWS Marketplace, simplifying the path to procure, deploy, and manage DeepL's entire Language AI platform in their IT environment.

DeepL's services integrate highly precise, accurate and secure translations within customers own tools, systems and solutions, reducing adoption bottlenecks. By procuring through AWS, DeepL's customers benefit from the security, scalability, and global reach of AWS infrastructure. DeepL has also completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review, re-emphasizing its alignment with AWS best practices for security, reliability, and operational excellence.

"DeepL is helping organizations across Europe and beyond break down language barriers and unlock new growth opportunities," said Gavin Mee, COO at DeepL. "Making DeepL available in AWS Marketplace makes it easier for customers to discover, procure, and deploy our solutions and streamline the path from evaluation to production. Together with AWS, we equip enterprises with cutting-edge AI for their mission-critical business operations, unlocking speed and scale beyond limits."

"AWS Marketplace has become essential infrastructure for the AI era—helping customers cut through the noise to discover, evaluate, and deploy the AI solutions they need, while giving partners like DeepL a streamlined path to reach enterprise buyers globally," said Miguel Alava, AWS General Manager Software and Technology companies EMEA. "DeepL's availability in AWS Marketplace exemplifies this value: customers gain immediate access to world-class translation AI that helps them break down language barriers and scale globally."

Customers including thatgamecompany, a leading gaming studio are already using DeepL's API on AWS to enable their gamers to communicate seamlessly in any language while playing.

For more information about DeepL's offerings in AWS Marketplace, visit DeepL AWS Marketplace .

About DeepL



DeepL is a global AI product and research company focused on building secure, intelligent solutions to complex business problems. Over 200,000 business customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets today trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation, improved writing and real-time voice translation. Building on a history of innovation, quality and security, DeepL continues to expand its offerings beyond the field of Language, including DeepL Agent - an autonomous AI assistant designed to transform the way businesses and knowledge workers get work done. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jarek Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures. For more information on DeepL, visit www.deepl.com.

SOURCE DeepL