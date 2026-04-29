DeepLook Medical Takes Top Honors at Venture Madness 2026, Propelling AI-Driven Women's Health Tech with Backing from Xcellerant Ventures

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepLook Medical (DeepLook), an AI-driven imaging technology company focused on early cancer detection, recently captured top honors at the 2026 Venture Madness pitch competition. This recognition highlights the company's rapid growth and clinical momentum since relocating to Arizona—a move strategically driven by backing from Scottsdale-based Xcellerant Ventures (XVC) and the state's robust life sciences ecosystem.

DeepLook's proprietary, FDA-cleared software, DL Precise™, gives radiologists one-click segmentation and vivid tumor morphology displays. By using AI shape-recognition to clearly identify the boundaries of hard-to-see tumors, particularly in patients with dense breast tissue, the platform brings critical clarity and confidence to the earliest stages of patient care.

The Venture Madness win, supported by the Arizona Innovation Challenge (AIC), validates DeepLook's decision to build its future in Phoenix. Since integrating into the local healthcare infrastructure, DeepLook has rapidly scaled its clinical operations, including at Banner MD Anderson, who will also serve as the lead researcher for one of their upcoming trials in the breast surgery space.

"Winning at Venture Madness is an incredible milestone for DeepLook Medical as we work to revolutionize early breast cancer detection," said Marissa Fayer, CEO of DeepLook Medical. "Arizona offers the most supportive ecosystem we could imagine. Xcellerant Ventures has been far more than a capital partner; they brought the scientific rigor we needed to scale up, attract top-line researchers, and connect with the exact right partners and systems to advance women's health globally."

Xcellerant VC Fund 1 made its first dedicated investment in women's health by backing DeepLook, led by XVC Managing Partner (and practicing physician) John Shufeldt. The firm's hands-on approach leverages Phoenix's deep pipeline of talent, supported by governmental and financial backing like AZ Venture Corp, as well as close ties to the Flinn Foundation, Arizona State University (ASU), and ASU's new School of Medicine.

"DeepLook Medical's recognition at Venture Madness is a powerful testament to the life-saving potential of their AI-driven technology," said XVC General Partner Michael Shufeldt. "By backing national category leaders like DeepLook and embedding them in the Arizona ecosystem, we are actively driving tech advancements that will improve patient outcomes far beyond our state lines."

This mission to build a premier healthcare destination is central to Xcellerant's leadership, with Managing Partner John Shufeldt recently recognized as the 2026 Trailblazer of the Year at the Phoenix Business Journal's AZ Inno Fire Awards.

About Xcellerant Ventures

Phoenix-based XVC is a venture capital firm investing in early and seed stage startups within the HealthTech, MedTech, and BioTech sectors. The firm focuses on identifying and supporting transformational trends driving healthcare innovation.

About DeepLook Medical

DeepLook Medical is transforming how radiologists and healthcare professionals visualize and interpret medical imaging. With DL Precise™, its FDA-cleared imaging software, the company provides one-click segmentation and vivid tumor morphology display across multiple modalities to enhance breast cancer detection and improve diagnostic imaging for patients.

Media Contacts:



Xcellerant Ventures, Tiffany Youtchoko

[email protected]

DeepLook Medical, Ariel Kramer and Martin Sandgren

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SOURCE Xcellerant Ventures