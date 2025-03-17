DeepRoute.ai Expands Beyond Smart Driving Cars with AI Spark Platform to Achieve RoadAGI

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute.ai, a pioneer in developing and deploying end-to-end smart driving solutions, unveiled AI Spark platform to build an AI-driven "road brain" system to empower a variety of moving objects. This expansion beyond automobiles marks a significant milestone in the company's pursuit of achieving RoadAGI — artificial general intelligence on the road, bringing advanced AI-driven mobility to a wider range of applications in various industries.

Vehicle Integrated with AI Spark Platform Moving on Public Roads

Powered by Vision-Language-Navigation model, AI Spark platform enables a wide array of objects to comprehend natural language instructions, interpret surrounding semantic information, and autonomously navigate from address to address without relying on high-definition maps. The platform seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor environments, while ensuring flexible and safe interaction with its surroundings to complete tasks.

This new development builds upon DeepRoute.ai's extensive experience in mass-producing smart driving cars. Since last August, the total sales of vehicles integrated with DeepRoute.ai's solution have surpassed 40,000 units, with new car models featuring the Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model slated for launch mid this year. With projected sales exceeding 200,000 units, DeepRoute.ai's models continue to evolve, enhancing their capability in spatial perception, understanding and interaction capabilities, laying a strong foundation for the next phase of RoadAGI.

"Expanding beyond smart driving cars is a natural progression of our AI strategy," said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai "With tens of millions of miles of road data, we're expediting the pace to build a 'road brain' that will empower everything on the road, ultimately enhancing our daily lives. The AI Spark system can enable the robot to transit seamlessly from kitchens to public roads, to offices and parks."

At NVIDIA GTC, DeepRoute.ai is showcasing its latest smart driving advancements, DeepRoute Spark initial demo and RoadAGI strategy at its exhibition booth #1843. CEO Maxwell Zhou is also delivering a virtual speech at this event, sharing insights into the company's vision for expanding AI-driven mobility beyond cars.

