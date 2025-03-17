DeepRoute.ai Expands Beyond Smart Driving Cars with AI Spark Platform to Achieve RoadAGI

News provided by

DeepRoute.ai

Mar 17, 2025, 23:20 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute.ai, a pioneer in developing and deploying end-to-end smart driving solutions, unveiled AI Spark platform to build an AI-driven "road brain" system to empower a variety of moving objects. This expansion beyond automobiles marks a significant milestone in the company's pursuit of achieving RoadAGI — artificial general intelligence on the road, bringing advanced AI-driven mobility to a wider range of applications in various industries.

Continue Reading
Vehicle Integrated with AI Spark Platform Moving on Public Roads
Vehicle Integrated with AI Spark Platform Moving on Public Roads

Powered by Vision-Language-Navigation model, AI Spark platform enables a wide array of objects to comprehend natural language instructions, interpret surrounding semantic information, and autonomously navigate from address to address without relying on high-definition maps. The platform seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor environments, while ensuring flexible and safe interaction with its surroundings to complete tasks.

This new development builds upon DeepRoute.ai's extensive experience in mass-producing smart driving cars. Since last August, the total sales of vehicles integrated with DeepRoute.ai's solution have surpassed 40,000 units, with new car models featuring the Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model slated for launch mid this year. With projected sales exceeding 200,000 units, DeepRoute.ai's models continue to evolve, enhancing their capability in spatial perception, understanding and interaction capabilities, laying a strong foundation for the next phase of RoadAGI.

"Expanding beyond smart driving cars is a natural progression of our AI strategy," said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai "With tens of millions of miles of road data, we're expediting the pace to build a 'road brain' that will empower everything on the road, ultimately enhancing our daily lives. The AI Spark system can enable the robot to transit seamlessly from kitchens to public roads, to offices and parks."

At NVIDIA GTC, DeepRoute.ai is showcasing its latest smart driving advancements, DeepRoute Spark initial demo and RoadAGI strategy at its exhibition booth #1843. CEO Maxwell Zhou is also delivering a virtual speech at this event, sharing insights into the company's vision for expanding AI-driven mobility beyond cars.

About DeepRoute.ai

DeepRoute.ai is an artificial intelligence company dedicated to the research, development and application of smart driving solutions. Being the first to develop production-ready smart driving solutions and a pioneer in deploying end-to-end architecture, DeepRotue.ai aims to create artificial general intelligence in robotics through mass-produced passenger vehicles.

DeepRoute.ai is headquartered in Shenzhen, with offices in Beijing and Fremont, California. For more information, visit deeproute.ai, follow DeepRoute.ai on LinkedIn, and X, and subscribe to DeepRoute.ai on YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643561/Vehicle_Integrated_AI_Spark_Platform_Moving_Public_Roads.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643560/DeepRoute_ai_Logo.jpg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

DeepRoute.ai lleva la plataforma DeepRoute IO 2.0 lista para producción en masa a IAA 2025

DeepRoute.ai lleva la plataforma DeepRoute IO 2.0 lista para producción en masa a IAA 2025

DeepRoute.ai, pionera en tecnología de conducción autónoma, presenta sus últimas innovaciones en la IAA Mobility 2025 de Múnich, destacando su...
DeepRoute.ai bringt die serienreife „DeepRoute IO 2.0"-Plattform zur IAA 2025 mit

DeepRoute.ai bringt die serienreife „DeepRoute IO 2.0"-Plattform zur IAA 2025 mit

DeepRoute.ai, ein Pionier auf dem Gebiet des autonomen Fahrens, stellt auf der IAA Mobilität 2025 in München seine neuesten Innovationen vor und...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics