DeepScribe and Flatiron Health Announce Partnership To Bring Oncology-Specific Ambient AI to Flatiron's 4,200+ Providers

DeepScribe to be the first ambient AI partner for Flatiron Health, integrating with their OncoEMR® to automatically document the complexities of cancer care, including intelligent pull forward of notes

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe , the ambient AI of choice for specialty care, and Flatiron Health , a leading healthtech company dedicated to expanding the possibilities of point of care solutions in oncology, today announced a partnership that brings DeepScribe's AI documentation to clinicians using Flatiron's OncoEMR® , a leading cloud based electronic medical record platform.

The partnership establishes DeepScribe as the first ambient AI solution partner for Flatiron Health.

DeepScribe to be the first ambient AI partner for Flatiron Health, integrating with their OncoEMR® to automatically document the complexities of cancer care, including intelligent pull forward of notes

By integrating DeepScribe's oncology-specific AI with OncoEMR, over 4,200 providers across more than 800 community-based cancer care locations across the U.S. in Flatiron's network can significantly reduce the time they spend charting and cultivate a more personal connection with patients. In recent feedback from oncologists, 91% called DeepScribe easy to use1, with adoption rates over 80% within large oncology groups2.

"We are thrilled to partner with Flatiron and help them continue having a meaningful impact on cancer care," said Matthew Ko, DeepScribe CEO and Co-founder. "We want to ensure that their clinicians can make the most of every encounter, with the information and time they need to truly connect with the patient. The seamless integration with OncoEMR helps make that happen."

This partnership will build on traction solidifying DeepScribe as a favored ambient AI scribe for oncology, with nearly 1,000 oncologists trusting the platform each day for care documentation.

"Technology—including AI tools—are transforming the point of care, improving outcomes for both patients and the clinicians who serve them," said Nina Chavez, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, Flatiron Health. "We're excited to bring DeepScribe's AI documentation tools to our network of providers, reducing the administrative burden on providers and enabling more meaningful time with patients."

DeepScribe's ambient AI is optimized for oncology by understanding the workflow, terminology, and subtleties of cancer care, automatically creating a structured clinical note. This includes intelligently pulling in key contextual information from previous visits, understanding interval history based on the current conversation, and organizing the note's plan with relevant ICD-10 diagnosis codes.

Each AI-generated note automatically populates the patient chart within OncoEMR for clinician review and signoff, streamlining the workflow even further and giving clinicians more time in their day—and more time for care.

"Oncology care involves complex decision-making and information management," said Dean Dalili, MD, MHCM, DeepScribe Chief Medical Officer. "Our teams have worked closely with oncologists for our AI to capture the nuances and details of a cancer care conversation. Oncologists tell us how well DeepScribe captures terminology, medication names, care plan details. We look forward to each Flatiron clinician benefitting—and in turn, each of their patients benefitting."

About DeepScribe

DeepScribe helps clinicians make the most of every encounter with ambient AI technology that transforms patient conversations into complete, accurate documentation and real-time insights . DeepScribe's commitment to excellence was recognized in early 2025 with a 98.8* overall performance score by KLAS Research. Founded in 2017, DeepScribe trains its AI platform to adapt to the specific needs of each specialty, and manage even the most complex medical cases. Working closely with clinicians and healthcare industry leaders, DeepScribe delivers custom AI to ensure greater note accuracy, operational efficiency, and clinician satisfaction. To see how DeepScribe brings the joy of care back to medicine, visit deepscribe.ai . (*limited data)

DeepScribe Media Contact

Norm Schrager

[email protected]

978-771-9976

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients' real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.

Flatiron Health Media Contact

Nina Toor

[email protected]

References

1 Customer survey data, DeepScribe, January 2024

2 DeepScribe user data

SOURCE DeepScribe