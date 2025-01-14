DeepScribe and Pearl Health Announce Partnership to Bring Ambient AI Documentation to Value-based Care Providers

Latest DeepScribe partnership brings AI scribe technology and point-of-care intelligence to primary care clinicians participating in ACO REACH and other risk-bearing models

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe , the ambient AI solution of choice for medical specialties, and Pearl Health , a leading provider of physician enablement and risk management technology and services, today announced DeepScribe as a preferred ambient AI partner for Pearl Health, bringing their technology to the 3,500+ primary care providers using the Pearl Platform.

DeepScribe's partnership with Pearl Health brings AI scribe technology and point-of-care intelligence to primary care clinicians participating in ACO REACH and other risk-bearing models.

"Partnering with Pearl Health represents an exciting opportunity to support their mission of helping practices succeed in value-based care," said Matthew Ko, DeepScribe CEO and Co-founder. "We are eager to contribute to their clinicians' success by saving them time and delivering point-of-care intelligence that enables them to focus on what matters most: providing exceptional care to their patients."

Pearl Health's data analytics and technology help healthcare providers identify patients who are likely to benefit from proactive attention, enabling care teams with insights to better manage large patient panels and deliver timely interventions. DeepScribe will give Pearl Health provider partners more time for patient care and conversation by automatically generating clinical notes for each visit, including the details necessary for accurate, complete billing.

In addition, DeepScribe AI supports continuity of care by intelligently pulling previous notes forward within the context of the current visit, and with real-time recommendations that help guide clinicians during the visit and reduce their cognitive load.

"Ambient scribes reduce the administrative burdens of documentation and coding, so that doctors spend more time engaging with their patients instead of computer screens," said Matt Solnit, Pearl Health Chief Technology Officer. "The technology aligns perfectly with Pearl's mission, which is to help providers succeed in VBC using approaches that are empowering instead of overwhelming. When it comes to emerging technologies like AI, our PCPs look to us for guidance. With DeepScribe, our providers get a proven partner already applying its solution to help physicians with value-based initiatives."

"The need for healthcare organizations taking on risk to capture the full complexity of patient illness cannot be overstated," said Dean Dalili, MD, MHCM, Chief Medical Officer at DeepScribe. "Bringing a comprehensive patient chart that captures that complexity – with the details and subtleties of patient conversations – to Pearl Health's insights, gives clinicians a real data advantage to succeed with value-based care. We can't wait to get started."

About DeepScribe

DeepScribe helps clinicians make the most of every encounter with ambient AI technology that transforms patient conversations into complete, accurate documentation and real-time insights . DeepScribe's commitment to excellence was recognized in early 2025 with a 98.8* overall performance score by KLAS Research. Founded in 2017, DeepScribe trains its AI platform to adapt to the specific needs of each specialty, and manage even the most complex medical cases. Working closely with clinicians and healthcare industry leaders, DeepScribe delivers custom AI to ensure greater note accuracy, operational efficiency, and clinician satisfaction. To see how DeepScribe brings the joy of care back to medicine, visit deepscribe.ai . (*limited data)

About Pearl Health

Pearl Health is powering the future of healthcare. Led by provider enablement, risk-bearing, and technology experts, Pearl offers software and services that help providers reimagine how they visualize, understand, and care for their patients. Pearl supports primary care organizations and providers in their transition to value-based care and surfaces data and insights that help them deliver better, more proactive care, decrease total cost of care across patient panels, and optimize performance in risk-bearing models like Medicare's ACO REACH. Since its founding in 2020, Pearl has raised approximately $100M in funding from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Viking Global Investors, AlleyCorp and SV Angel, and has grown to serve providers across the United States. Learn more at www.pearlhealth.com.

