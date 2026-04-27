DeepScribe Introduces SmartPrep, Comprehensive Pre-Visit Intelligence for Oncology

The ambient AI leader for oncology expands its platform with intelligence that

prepares clinicians for every patient encounter

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe, the ambient AI leader for oncology, today announced SmartPrep, a pre-visit clinical intelligence product for DeepScribe oncology customers, who represent 90% of all U.S. community oncology organizations. Designed to remove the manual work that occurs before patient encounters, SmartPrep automatically gathers, organizes, and summarizes relevant clinical information, specific to the type of visit. Oncologists can walk into every appointment fully prepared and ready to focus on their patient.

DeepScribe SmartPrep delivers pre-visit intelligence for complex care, surfacing patient history, imaging results, and follow-up items before the visit begins.

"SmartPrep is the next evolution of our chart summarization feature," said Matthew Ko, DeepScribe CEO and founder. "It shifts the goal from aggregating and distilling patient history to actively helping clinicians prepare for each visit. Instead of having to search for information, providers can apply their clinical thinking to the upcoming encounter."

This significantly expands DeepScribe's Ambient Operating System for oncology, a single platform that removes the burden of documentation and related administrative work. "Pre-charting with this level of oncologic detail is unique to DeepScribe customers," Ko continued. "We're now with our clinicians before they walk in to see their next patient."

Built for the Challenging Realities of Cancer Care

Optimized specifically for oncology teams, SmartPrep understands and adapts to both initial consults and follow-up visits, each requiring different clinical preparation.

For consults, SmartPrep synthesizes the patient's complete oncologic history from up to two years of records, organizing it into a detailed History of Present Illness (HPI) that can flow directly into the visit note. For follow-up visits, SmartPrep surfaces interval events, reconciles the status of prior plan items, and identifies any outstanding items.

DeepScribe designed SmartPrep to also relieve one of the most time-intensive tasks in oncology: retrieving impressions and findings from multi-page pathology and radiology reports.

For both types, clinicians see a prioritized checklist of items that may require attention during the visit, ensuring nothing is overlooked.

DeepScribe designed SmartPrep to also relieve one of the most time-intensive tasks in oncology: retrieving impressions and findings from multi-page pathology and radiology reports. Those critical details appear automatically in the summary and the day's note, with source documents accessible via a single click.

"SmartPrep is a direct response to what our oncology clinicians have been telling us is important to provide the highest levels of patient care," said Stephanie Wu, DeepScribe VP of Product. "Quality preparation is core to quality care. SmartPrep supports our clinicians across the entire clinical workflow, a milestone for DeepScribe and, I believe, for oncology."

SmartPrep can be accessed via web application, iOS, or directly within the EHR. It is currently available to organizations on Ontada's IKnowMed EHR and Flatiron Health's OncoEMR platforms.

Removing the Burdens of Pre-Visit Preparation

For oncologists, thorough preparation before seeing a patient is both essential and relentlessly time-consuming. It can require finding and reviewing a dense variety of information, from labs and test results to notes from other providers. The work strains a clinician's time and their cognitive load.

Clinicians using SmartPrep report spending about one-third as much time preparing for each patient.

SmartPrep eliminates that workflow, redefining the way a clinical staff prepares for patients. It pulls from all document sources in the EHR—labs, imaging, pathology, molecular and genetic results, outside records, visit notes, and chart messages—and displays the key information in a structured way that's easy to review. This can occur up to seven days in advance and will refresh automatically before the appointment with each new document or note. Clinicians using SmartPrep report spending about one-third as much time preparing for each oncology patient as they had previously.

Oncology clinicians and practice leaders are invited to see SmartPrep at the Community Oncology Conference, DeepScribe booth 308, April 28 and 29 in Orlando, FL.

About DeepScribe

DeepScribe helps healthcare organizations make the most of every encounter by applying ambient AI technology across the clinical workflow, producing pre-visit intelligence, context-focused documentation and insights, and accurate coding. Founded in 2017, DeepScribe develops AI specifically for complex care workflows, and is the leading ambient AI solution for oncology: organizations with DeepScribe see about 40% of all cancer visits in the U.S. DeepScribe's commitment to excellence has been recognized multiple times by KLAS Research, including a 98.3 overall performance score and three Top 5 awards in the 2025 Emerging Solutions listings. To see how DeepScribe brings the joy of care back to medicine, visit deepscribe.ai.

DeepScribe Media Contact

Norm Schrager

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978-771-9976

SOURCE DeepScribe