DeepScribe launches DeepScribe Assist, real-time ambient intelligence for healthcare organizations

The breakthrough AI technology provides feedback to clinicians at the point of care, helping scale high-quality care and program compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe is proud to announce the launch of DeepScribe Assist, an innovative ambient intelligence solution to help healthcare organizations enhance documentation and coding compliance. This groundbreaking technology leverages structured data from patient conversations to give clinicians real-time feedback and drive better risk-adjusted outcomes.

With DeepScribe Assist, clinicians get key, real-time guidance at the point of care, helping health systems stay on top of value-based programs.

The initial application of DeepScribe Assist is currently in use at several health systems: Utilizing the patient-clinician conversation, DeepScribe Assist surfaces relevant Hierarchical Condition Categories (HCCs) for each patient, ensuring the most appropriate diagnosis codes are captured accurately. This not only supports the delivery of high-quality care but also ensures adherence to value-based care program requirements.

"This continues our dedication to helping clinicians deliver the best possible care without distraction," said Matthew Ko, DeepScribe CEO and co-founder. "DeepScribe Assist delivers real-time insights at the point of care, while our ambient AI scribe tool seamlessly documents the care informed by those insights."

The importance of HCCs in quality care



HCCs play a critical role by providing a standardized method for assessing the complexity and severity of a patient's health conditions. Accurate HCC documentation gives risk-bearing providers a more complete view of a patient's disease burden, leading to better-informed clinical decisions and personalized care plans.

"Physicians often face challenges documenting the severity of illness in a way that meets compliance standards," said Dean Dalili, MD, MHCM, DeepScribe's Chief Medical Officer. "This is a growing concern given the prevalence of ACO Reach and MSSP programs, and the expanding number of patients on Medicare Advantage plans. DeepScribe Assist allows clinicians to focus on patient care while our ambient intelligence handles the documentation intricacies."

To ensure every relevant HCC code is captured for each patient, DeepScribe Assist interacts with the electronic health record to create a list of HCC-related conditions that may require attention.

During the patient visit, the ambient AI technology summarizes the conversation, specifically listening for information that satisfies the MEAT criteria (Monitor, Evaluate, Assess, Treat) for those conditions.

After the visit, DeepScribe Assist provides the clinician with a comprehensive draft of the clinical note and a summary of whether the MEAT criteria was met for each condition, ensuring accurate and complete documentation.

By addressing HCC code capture, DeepScribe Assist represents a significant advancement in the integration of AI into healthcare, demonstrating how technology can support clinicians in providing the highest standard of care while complying with complex regulatory requirements.

About DeepScribe

DeepScribe helps clinicians make the most of every encounter with ambient AI technology that transforms patient conversations into complete, accurate documentation and real-time insights. Founded in 2017, DeepScribe has trained its AI platform on more than five million patient conversations to adapt to the specific needs of each specialty, and manage even the most complex cases. Working closely with clinicians and healthcare industry leaders, DeepScribe delivers custom AI models to ensure greater accuracy, efficiency, and clinician satisfaction. To see how DeepScribe brings the joy of care back to medicine, visit deepscribe.ai.

