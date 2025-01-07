DeepScribe receives 98.8* overall performance score in KLAS Research report, with top grades in every category

The KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight includes 15 A+* grades for performance indicators across six categories, based on research and customer interviews

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe , the ambient AI of choice for specialty care, has received an overall performance score of 98.8* points out of 100 by KLAS Research in a just-released KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight Report . This notable score is five-and-a-half points higher than the average 2024 Best in KLAS Ambient Speech vendor.

DeepScribe's KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight report includes 15 A+* grades for performance indicators across six categories, based on research and customer interviews

"We have been extremely committed to improving the wellbeing of healthcare providers and organizations," said Matthew Ko, DeepScribe CEO and Co-founder, "from the smallest product detail to the cooperative, collaborative relationships we have with our customers. This type of response is exciting – validation that we're delivering on our customers' expectations for DeepScribe product and support, and strategic guidance on ambient intelligence."

In the report, DeepScribe Ambient AI 2025: Enhancing Clinician Experience & Efficiency Through Ambient Speech AI, DeepScribe received 15 grades of A+* across six categories: Product, Value, Operations, Relationship, Loyalty, and Culture. This includes multiple A+* scores related to the economic value for DeepScribe customers, an increasingly relevant measurement as healthcare organizations seek tangible outcomes from ambient AI.

Mac Boyter, Research Director of Documentation Solutions at KLAS Research, noted that "DeepScribe clients cited significantly improved physician experience as well as responsiveness from the vendor as factors that drove their extremely high satisfaction overall."

Some of the customer commentary featured in the report:

"... fabulous quality; we just click one button, and the system works. There is no copying and pasting of things because data goes right into the EHR." -VP, October 2024





"Their customer service is absolutely second to none." -Director, August 2024





"By the time we are done rolling DeepScribe Ambient AI out, we are going to be at such a high percentage of adoption." -VP, September 2024





"DeepScribe was all in, fully engaged, and working to churn out developments and updates to their software… [They] really spent the time to understand the process of how our providers do documentation." -VP, October 2024

The report notes 100% adoption from DeepScribe customers for three key product functions: the ambient AI scribe technology, automated ICD-10 coding, and the DeepScribe Customization Studio , which offers clinicians options to personalize the note output to their preferences.

"We learned very quickly that customization and personalization are key components to successful ambient AI adoption," said Dean Dalili, MD, MHCM, DeepScribe Chief Medical Officer. "This report is a wonderful reminder of what that means to clinicians, and it's an honor to be part of a team receiving this kind of feedback. We are dedicated to continue creating ambient AI customized for each specialty, responding to clinicians' needs and requests."

*This report was written with limited data.

About DeepScribe

DeepScribe helps clinicians make the most of every encounter with ambient AI technology that automatically transforms patient conversations into complete, accurate documentation and real-time insights. Founded in 2017, DeepScribe trains its AI platform to understand and meet the specific needs of each specialty, managing even the most complex cases. Working closely with clinicians and healthcare industry leaders, DeepScribe delivers custom AI that ensures greater note accuracy, operational efficiency, and clinician satisfaction. To see how DeepScribe brings the joy of care back to medicine, visit deepscribe.ai .

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com .

