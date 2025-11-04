DEEPX Unveils 'Physical AI' Vision at World Economic Forum

DEEPX officially recognized with the WEF MINDS 2025 Award and invited as a speaker at the New Drivers of Industry Transformation Meeting 2025

CEO Lokwon Kim presented the future of industrial transformation through 'Physical AI' before global innovation leaders

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-low-power AI semiconductor company DEEPX (CEO Lokwon Kim) announced that it was an official speaker at the New Drivers of Industry Transformation Meeting 2025 hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF), where it shared its vision for 'Physical AI' alongside the world's top innovation leaders.

•DEEPX officially recognized with the WEF MINDS 2025 Award and invited as a speaker at the New Drivers of Industry Transformation Meeting 2025.

The WEF selected DEEPX as the first AI semiconductor company to receive the MINDS 2025 Award (Meaningful, Intelligent, Novel, Deployable Solutions), which recognizes technologies that are transforming the world through AI. The forum served as the official platform for award winners to present their achievements to global policymakers and industry leaders.

The session featured MINDS Award honorees including Foxconn, CATL, Siemens, Lenovo, Fujitsu, and Schneider Electric, each showcasing groundbreaking use cases of AI driving transformation across their respective industries.

DEEPX presented its collaborative mass-production project with the Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab, demonstrating a robot AI solution that achieves more than two times a GPU's level of performance while consuming less than 5 watts of power. The project highlighted one of Korea's most advanced examples of AI commercialization — bringing to life the concept of 'Physical AI,' or intelligence that operates directly in the physical world across industrial, robotics, security, and smart city environments.

This achievement drew significant global attention from the manufacturing and robotics sectors for its breakthroughs in energy efficiency, cost reduction, and system optimization, marking a milestone for Korea's AI semiconductor competitiveness on the global stage.

DEEPX also unveiled its roadmap for next-generation generative AI semiconductors based on the Samsung 2 nm process, outlining how its proprietary architecture will accelerate the realization of 'Physical AI' in real-world applications.

"AI must evolve beyond the data center and become physical intelligence — a real-world force transforming industries and societies," said Lokwon Kim, CEO of DEEPX. "Through ultra-low-power, high-performance AI semiconductors, DEEPX is already creating tangible value across robots, factories, cities, and even human lives. WEF's recognition reaffirms that DEEPX's AI semiconductor technology now stands at the center of the world's industrial transformation."

Going forward, the WEF will lead a two-year global initiative with MINDS 2025 honorees to jointly advance key agendas such as AI governance, sustainable supply chains, digital health, and future infrastructure. DEEPX will participate as an official member of this international network — working with governments, academia, and corporations worldwide to build a more sustainable and responsible AI ecosystem.

About DEEPX

Founded in anticipation of an era when artificial intelligence will be as pervasive as electricity and Wi-Fi, DEEPX develops core technology for high-performance AI semiconductors and computing solutions that bring intelligence to electronic devices. DEEPX currently holds over 400 patents pending in the U.S., China, and Korea—one of the largest patent portfolios in the world for on-device AI chip development.

SOURCE DEEPX